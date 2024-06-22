Asake & Central Cee Blend Their Styles To Perfection On "Wave"

The vibes on this song are immaculate.

Asake and Central Cee really do not share a lot in common sonically, but "Wave" sees them work in perfect harmony. From funky instrumental to the confident and triumphant performances from both artists, this song has what it takes to be a smash hit. It seems it is well on its way to that title, as the track already has over one million views on YouTube in one day. This single comes at an exciting time for both Cee and Asake, too, making this moment even sweeter.

Let us start with UK drill phenom first. It seems we are just counting down the weeks until the hitmaker delivers his new album, CAN'T RUSH GREATNESS. After "BAND4BAND" with Lil Baby popped off not too long ago, it seems people are back on the CC hype train. As for Asake, "Wave" is possible the second promotional track for his fourth overall project. The Lagos, Nigeria native has not announced the title nor the release date yet. Even with the minimal information, it is coming soon for sure, as he just revealed the Lungu Boy World Tour on June 10. It should be one heck of a time this summer, and fans seem thrilled for him to set sail. See why "Wave" is going to be a powerhouse moving forward by clicking the YouTube video link below.

Listen To "Wave" By Asake & Central Cee

