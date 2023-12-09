Sarz Brings On Asake And Gunna For A Lovey Piece Of Afro-Beat With "Happiness"

Sarz is one of the most popular and well-respected Afro-beat producers in the genre. More than ever before, African music is all over the charts and the radio. Multiple artists from the respective subsets are having a breakout 2023. Rema, Tyla, Burna Boy, and many others are exploding onto the scene.

It has been the perfect time for these names to pop off, especially, with hip-hop having a down year by its standards. Sarz has been in the industry for a minute now, but it is good to see him have a big moment this year. Many casual listeners will know the beat he made for Drake, Wizkid, and Kyla's smash 2016 hit, "One Dance." But, he is much more than that.

Listen To "Happiness" By Sarz, Asake, And Gunna

The Nigerian talent is getting ready for a new album to drop sometime next year, according to Billboard. The first single, "Yo Fam!," with Crayon and Skrillex dropped back in early September. Now, Sarz is back for round two. This time, he brings on Gunna and fellow Afro-pop artist Asake for "Happiness." The theme around this one is about making the special person in your life happy by whatever means necessary. It is a great crossover for each artist involved, and hopefully, heading into next year, we get more of these efforts.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new single, "Happiness," by Sarz, Asake, and Gunna? Is this Gunna's best genre-crossover appearance, why or why not? Is this one of the best Afro-pop tracks of the year? Whose appearance made the track for you? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Gunna, Sarz, and Asake. Furthermore, stay with us for all of the best song releases throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

I miss you, I need you bad, baby come home

You want me to make it happen baby I know

You want me to keep you happy, baby I know

Penthouse, condo

Got no one, amapiano

You want me to make it happen baby I know

