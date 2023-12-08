Charlamagne Tha God's 50 Cent Praise Not Swaying Despite Rick Ross Criticism

Charlamagne Tha God has been sharing his opinions with the world for decades now, which is why he's so comfortable standing in his integrity, even amid criticism from some of the biggest names in the industry. As we witness what appears to be the downfall of Diddy in real-time, The Breakfast Club host has enjoyed watching 50 Cent's constant reaction posts land on social media, even labelling the Power producer a "diabolical genius" for how he's handled the situation so far. While many would agree with Tha God, Rick Ross feels that the media personality is being a "d**k rider," which he addressed during an episode of his New York radio show earlier this month.

"I stand by what I said. 50 Cent is absolutely a diabolical genius," the 45-year-old told listeners. "If you look up the word diabolical and the definition of diabolical genius, then you know that is exactly what 50 Cent is. [Diabolical means] very evil but often intelligent. But most Cancers are that. We’re very sweet, very loving and we care about our people, but we do hate as hard as we love. So leave us alone," Charlamagne continued, speaking on his and Fif's shared zodiac sign.

Rather than throwing shade back at the "Not For Nothing" artist, Tha God went on to praise him too. "Now I will say too, Rick Ross is a mastermind as well. He’s a master marketer. And you know why? Because every video he posts, he’s promoting something. So even in that video, he’s promoting Belaire. And 50 does that too, by the way. Because if you gon’ go viral, add some value to it. So I respect both those brothers. They all have different levels of genius. And I wish everybody could just play nice. That’s what I wish," Charlamagne poignantly reflected.

50 Cent is showing no signs of slowing down on trolling Diddy as more lawsuits against the music mogul roll out. Instead, he's now adding Rick Ross into the mix, using some of the Biggest Boss' lyrics to break down what's going on with his contemporary at the moment. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

