Charlamagne Tha God Labels 50 Cent A "Diabolical Genius" Amid Diddy Feud

Charlamagne Tha God praised 50 Cent as a “genius” during a recent episode of the Brilliant Idiots podcast with Andrew Schulz. In doing so, he referenced the G-Unit rapper’s latest dig at Diddy, in which he offered to purchase the Revolt brand. 50 posted on social media: “I’ll buy [Revolt] from you play boy, for the low because you know Cadillac and AT&T gonna pull out. I’ll give you a few dollars for it now! Sell it to me, then we can be friends. I’m serious call my phone.” The comments came after the series of sexual assault lawsuits leveled against Diddy in recent weeks.

“I’ma tell you why 50 is literally a diabolical genius,” Charlamagne said on the show. “ [He’s] telling people who the sponsors are so if they wanna harass Cadillac and AT&T, that’ll happen […] don’t fuck with Fif.”

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 30: (L-R) Charlamagne Tha God and Andrew Schulz perform at Highline Ballroom on September 30, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

In the wake of the lawsuits, Diddy temporarily stepped down as the chairman of Revolt. The allegations began with Cassie, last month, who accused the Bad Boy mogul of sexual, physical, and emotional abuse. She referenced several alleged instances from throughout their years-long relationship. The two agreed on a settlement just 24 hours later. In the days after that, two more alleged victims came forward with similar stories about Diddy.

His spokesperson denied both allegations in a statement provided to HipHopDX. They wrote: “These are fabricated claims falsely alleging misconduct from over 30 years ago and filed at the last minute. This is nothing but a money grab. Because of Mr. Combs’ fame and success, he is an easy target for anonymous accusers who lie without conscience or consequence for financial benefit." Be on the lookout for further updates on Charlamagne Tha God as well as 50 Cent and Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

