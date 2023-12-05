Rick Ross Accuses Charlamagne Tha God Of “D*ckriding” For 50 Cent Praise

Rick Ross says that Charlamagne Tha God was “d*ckriding” with his recent comments on 50 Cent and Diddy. The Breakfast Club host had labeled 50 a “diabolical genius” while discussing his posts on social media regarding the fallout from Diddy’s recent lawsuits.

In a rant on social media, Ross labeled Charlamagne’s comments “kinda cute” while arguing that “a diabolical genius doesn’t file foreclosure, doesn’t file bankruptcy, that’s not a diabolical genius. A diabolical genius, for my next generation of bosses, they buying Delta. They buying the Miami Heat.”

Rick Ross Performs On "Legendz Of The Streetz Tour"

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 05: Rapper Rick Ross performs onstage during the Legendz Of The Streetz Tour Reloaded at State Farm Arena on March 05, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Charlamagne made his comments during a recent episode of the Brilliant Idiots podcast with Andrew Schulz. He referenced the 50 Cent offering to purchase the Revolt brand after Diddy stepped down as the chairman. 50 posted on social media: “I’ll buy [Revolt] from you play boy, for the low because you know Cadillac and AT&T gonna pull out. I’ll give you a few dollars for it now! Sell it to me, then we can be friends. I’m serious call my phone.” In response, Charlamagne remarked: “I’ma tell you why 50 is literally a diabolical genius. [He’s] telling people who the sponsors are so if they wanna harass Cadillac and AT&T, that’ll happen […] don’t fuck with Fif.”

Rick Ross On 50 Cent's Supposed "Genius"

The allegations against Diddy began with Cassie, last month, when she accused the Bad Boy mogul of sexual, physical, and emotional abuse. In doing so, the singer referenced several alleged instances from throughout their years-long relationship. The two agreed on a settlement just 24 hours later. In the days after that, two more alleged victims came forward with similar stories about Diddy. He has denied all of the allegations against him. Be on the lookout for further updates on Diddy and the fallout from the lawsuits on HotNewHipHop.

