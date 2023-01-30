If you weren’t on our page over the weekend, you might have missed our new music recommendations on our Fire Emoji and R&B Season playlists. Luckily for you, we’ve got more releases to share today (January 30), including a single from Nigeria’s own Asake.

Earlier today, the 28-year-old shared “Yoga,” a song he says is “about minding [his] business and guarding [his] peace so no one can disrupt it.” The feel-good beat markedly boasts production by Magicsticks, which beautifully matches the singer’s vocals.

Image provided to HNHH by Walter Banks

“Yoga” continues the Lagos native’s impressive winning streak that previously ran all through 2022. In September, his debut project, Mr. Money With The Vibe premiered via YBNL Nation and EMPIRE.

Afterward, Asake went on to set the record for the highest-charing Nigerian debut album of all time. Additionally, he broke an Apple Music record for the biggest African album release after hitting #1 in 31 countries within 24 hours.

The most popular titles to come from the 12-track effort are “Terminator,” the remix of “Sungba” with Burna Boy, and “Peace Be Unto You (PBUY).” Elsewhere on the record, he also linked up with Russ on “Reason.”

In the accompanying music video for “Yoga,” (also released today), Asake finds himself in Dakar, Senegal. It was directed by his frequent collaborator, TG Omori, also known for previously working with names like WizKid, Burna Boy, and Fireboy DML.

Most of the lyrics are sung in Yoruba, but still, perfectly convey the message the artist is trying to get across in all languages.

Stream Asake’s new “Yoga” single on Spotify or Apple Music below. Afterward, tell us your thoughts on the Nigerian superstar’s work in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Enemies I get them too much

It’s better to get them surplus

Who go dey for you no go take off

Hmm hmm oju tele gan (Oju tele gan)

[Via]