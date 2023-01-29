Last Sunday, our R&B Season update brought five new female-first titles to you for consideration. Today (January 29), we’re back with four more songs for you to stream, kicking off with Chlöe’s “Pray It Away.”

The Atlanta songstress shared the long-awaited news of her debut solo album last week. Currently, it’s due to drop in March. Throughout 2022, she teased her fans plenty with releases like “Surprise” and “Treat Me.”

On her final drop of last year, “For The Night,” Chlöe admitted to using her brief fling with Gunna as inspiration for her music. From the sounds of things, her latest R&B arrival may also be the result of a broken heart.

Following the fashionista is Lil Yachty, who shared his Let’s Start Here. record on Friday (January 27). A far reach from his usual SoundCloud rap style, the new album finds the “Broccoli” hitmaker experimenting like never before.

Of the 14 songs included on the tracklist, we’ve selected “drive ME crazy!” as our top pick.

“Good, love feels like butterflies suffocating your insides / Oh, it’s a late night, you know I try,” Yachty lyricizes on the song’s second verse.

Next comes our only R&B collaborative effort his weekend, from Vandell Andrew and The Colleagues. They linked up with Raheem DeVaughn to craft a remix of their “Euphoria” single. Listeners have already been streaming the song heavily.

Finally, our last selection of the week comes from Daniel Caesar, who has one question for listeners – “Do You Like Me?”

The Canadian singer is preparing for his forthcoming album with his first single of the year. Previously, he was joined by BADBADNOTGOOD on “Please Do Not Lean” in the spring of 2022.

Stream our latest R&B Season update exclusively on Spotify below. Additionally, you can find more hot new music recommendations on our Fire Emoji playlist here.