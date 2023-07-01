It’s hard to believe how fast summer is flying by, but already, we’ve reached the mid-point of July. Our weekly Fire Emoji playlist update has been keeping track of the contenders for Song of the Summer, but here on R&B Season, we’re continuing to suggest slow jams for those of you who are looking to beat the heat with some cool new singles and albums. An industry icon makes his return on our latest update, and UK songbird Mahalia continues to stun us with her new IRL album.

First up we have Coco Jones’ “ICU (Remix),” for which she tapped Justin Timberlake. The “Sexy Back” singer has stepped away from music lately in favour of film and family, however, Timbaland recently confirmed that they have a finished album they’ll be dropping in the future, sending fans of the dynamic duo into a frenzy. Jones’ original cut of the song earned her some of the biggest praise her career has seen so far last year, and now that she has a JT collab under her belt, her star is only shining brighter.

HNHH R&B Season Playlist

For any lovers out there, Sid Sriram’s “The Hard Way” will be fit in perfectly on your summer playlist. The song finds the artist exploring the complicated emotions that can come with romance while captivating us with a trippy beat. From Mahalia’s sophomore LP, we’ve selected “In My Bag” for your streaming consideration, however, the full project is worth checking out. Throughout the tracklist, she connects with JoJo and Stormzy, among others.

Finally, we have a joint effort from Robert Glasper, SiR, and Alex Isley called “Back To Love,” which marks the perfect closing piece for today’s round-up. Check all of our latest R&B Season favourites out exclusively on Spotify above. Which of this week’s new additions are you adding to your personal playlist? Let us know in the comments, and find more HNHH release recommendations on our Fire Emoji update at the link below.

