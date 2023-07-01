Some of the biggest names in hip-hop definitely didn’t come quietly this weekend on our Fire Emoji update. Among them were Quavo and Future, who teamed up for a “Turn Yo Clic Up” collab that finds the latter throwing shade at Russell Wilson. The NFL player is currently married to the rapper’s ex and co-parent, Ciara, which may be the reason resentment has built up between the two men. As for the rap divas, JT’s new “No Bars” is arguably the most-talked-about new song to come from a female hip-hop artist, following other recent efforts from the City Girls like “No Bars” and “Act Bad” with Diddy and Fabolous.

Lil Tjay’s 222 album marks a major milestone for the young New Yorker. For today’s round-up we’ve picked two titles, “Someone Who Cares,” and “Bla Bla” featuring Fivio Foreign, for your consideration. Following that we have BIA continuing her hot streak, returning with an upbeat “Raised Me” single that’s receiving strong reviews online so far.

ZEDDY WILL and DJ Smallz 732 came together on “Freak You” earlier this week, and after his arrest in Wichita recently, Mozzy dropped off “Count Time.” JPEGMAFIA and Danny Brown ranked high on our annual Best Albums OTY So Far list with their SCARING THE H*ES project, which they followed up on Tuesday with a DLC PACK EP. From that, we’ve added “HERMANOS” to our Fire Emoji playlist.

Our final selection, “Intro (THE GOAT),” comes from another noteworthy album – J Hus’ Beautiful And Brutal Yard – which we suggest you stream the entirety of. It’s another new arrival that’s generating plenty of buzz on social media, and for good reason. Check out all of this weekend’s Fire Emoji picks exclusively on Spotify above, and be sure to tap back in on Sunday for more release recommendations on our R&B Season update. In the meantime, we’re spotlighting music from 21 Sav and Metro Boomin’s 2016 joint effort in honour of its seventh anniversary at the link below.

