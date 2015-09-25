Artist Bio Follow

Singer/songwriter Raheem Devaughn has had a mildly successful career, although he's never quite broken out into mainstream fame. In 2005, his debut album, The Love Experience, topped at the number 46 spot on the US Billboard 200 album chart. His next 4 albums only performed better; his second album, Love Behind the Melody topped at the number 5 spot on the US Billboard 200, The Love & War MasterPeace topped at the number 9 spot, and his next two albums at the 22 and 31 spots, respectively. At 2008 Grammy Awards, he was nominated for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance, for his single “Woman.”