It’s been a long time coming, but the rollout for Chloe Bailey’s debut solo album is finally underway. Today (January 27), the project’s first single, “Pray It Away” made its mark across DSPs as the Atlanta songstress reflects on a toxic relationship that only a higher power can help her through.

As Rated R&B notes, Chlöe co-produced the track alongside ThankGod4Cody, ECassshh, Pitt Tha Kid, and Puredandy. Unsurprisingly, her vocals shine bright all through the over two-and-a-half-minute-long song, not to mention in the Madeline Kate Kann-directed visual.

“Can’t talk to my friends ’cause they hate you too / And if the option’s violence, don’t make me choose it,” the obviously scorned lover sings on the pre-chorus. “God knows my heart, I’m wildin’, wildin’ / So close to doin’ somethin’.”

As she hits every note in the accompanying music video, Bailey also expertly performs choreography by Cortland Brown.

Earlier this week, the performer revealed that her first solo album, In Pieces, will arrive sometime this March. Speaking on the work she’s put into the upcoming effort, Chlöe said, “I have been the rawest, the most vulnerable, and the most open I have been in my entire life with this album.”

“I used to believe the way I love so hard without question, was a curse. Only to find out, it’s been my greatest gift all along.”

Stream Chlöe’s emotional “Pray It Away” single on Spotify or Apple Music below. Additionally, make sure to check back in this weekend for more new release recommendations on our R&B Season playlist.

Quotable Lyrics:

I am not trippin’, I know he disloyal

Should’vе let him leave on me, not really love him

‘Cause when things go bad, that’s when I get crazy

And when I get angry, the gun is off safety

