January is quickly coming to a close, but we’ve still got a few more months of winter ahead of us. This weekend, several R&B starlets are doing their part to heat up your playlist amid the chilly weather.

Kicking things off is none other than Kali Uchis, who delivered her “I Wish you Roses” single on Thursday (January 19). Sounding as ethereal as ever, the lovely track finds her vocals floating over production by Dylan Wiggins and Josh Crocker.

“I was a rose in a garden of weeds / My petals are soft and silky as my sheets,” the dreamy lyrics go. “So do not be afraid to get pricked by the thorns / While I’m here, I’m someone to honour.”

Drake came through with some exciting news this weekend, revealing that OVO has signed its first female artist – Naomi Sharon. The R&B singer is making a name for herself with two enchanting singles.

Firstly, we have “Celestial,” and a bit further down, you’ll find her “Another Life” song. Speaking on their professional partnership, Drizzy wrote, “I been waiting for this day for too long now where the world finally gets to digest the insane amount of work you have put in since we met. My dear friend just dropped her single on OVO Sound.”

Thus far, the reception to Sharon’s releases has been incredibly positive. Hopefully, more of the same magic will come from the vocalist later this year.

Bel-Air actress Coco Jones also caught our ear this weekend. In 2022, she made a tantalizing R&B debut with her What I Didn’t Tell You EP. On Friday, the deluxe cut arrived, complete with four new titles.

While they’re all worth listening to, we’ve selected “Fallin” for your consideration. Finally, this week’s update is closed out by Kelela’s “Contact” single.

Further down, you’ll find recent arrivals from names like PARTYNEXTDOOR, Jeremih, and SZA.

Stream all the latest additions to our R&B Season playlist exclusively on Spotify below. Afterward, check out more weekend recommendations on our Fire Emoji update.