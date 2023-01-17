With a new album out next month, Kelela blessed fans with an intoxicating new single today.

The Take Me Apart singer shared “Contact” today, another promising anthem that will appear on her upcoming project, Raven. Asmara, Bambii, Brandon Peralta and LSDXOXO hold down the pulsating production which is balanced against Kelela’s airy vocals. The singer brings the dance floor to life on “Contact,” which carries a house-friendly production throughout the song.

MILAN, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 24: Kelela is seen at the front row of Salvatore Ferragamo Spring/Summer 2023 on September 24, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Salvatore Ferragamo)

Kelela explained her new song at length in a statement. She explained her new song intends to encapsulate a night out, from the pre-drink to leaving the club at the end of the night.

“‘Contact’ has a little bit of something for every part of the night. It’s a soundtrack for ‘pre-gaming’ (a song to play as you’re getting ready or on your way to the club),” she said in a statement. “It’s also the interior club experience: the heat that envelops you when you walk into a packed rave. All this culminates in a very naughty, psychedelic moment in the back of the club with a lover.”

Kelela released her last project, Take Me Apart in 2017. Though she released a remix project a year later, Kelela broke her five-year hiatus in September with the release of “Washed Away.” Since then, she also released singles such as “Happy Ending” and “On The Run.”

Kelela’s forthcoming album, Raven drops on Feb. 10th. Following its release, she’ll embark on the RAVE:N Tour.

Check out Kelela’s new single below.

Quotable Lyrics

Oh, it’s a sauna, here if you wanna

It’s 2 A.M. and we made it, everybody faded

And now I’m floatin’ away, far and away

You tryna stall and delay, but I wanna play