Kali Uchis appears to be revving up for a new project this year. Today, she unleashed her latest single, “I Wish You Roses.”

The 28-year-old singer came through her first drop of the year with the luscious new single on Thursday morning. The song boasts a warm, nostalgic feel, emphasized through Dylan Wiggins and Josh Crocker’s production.

Uchis explained that the song is about closure and ending relationships without harboring negative feelings.

“This song is about being able to release people with love,” she said of the single. “It could be a friend, a lover, or someone else, but the point is to celebrate releasing people from your life without being resentful or bitter.”

Shortly after the song dropped, Kali Uchis released her new single along with colorful visuals, directed by Cho Gi-Seok in South Korea.

“I Wish You Roses” follows the release of October’s “La Única,” which soon arrived after September’s “No Hay Ley.” With a scheduled performance at Coachella this spring, it seems like she might drop even more music in the coming months.

Kali Uchis released her last body of work, Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Ostros Demonios) in 2020.

Check out Kali Uchis’s new single, “I Wish You Roses” below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

I was a rose in the garden of weeds

My petals are soft and silky as my sheets

So do not be afraid to get pricked by the thorns

While I’m here, I’m someone to honor

When I’m gone, I’m someone to mourn