This weekend’s new music releases have primarily come from male artists, though a handful of female talent didn’t hesitate to show their stuff too. Not only is Ice Spice breaking personal records with her Like..? EP, but Coco Jones is also pleasing fans with the deluxe cut of her debut project, What I Didn’t Tell You.

The original edition previously arrived in November, complete with seven titles. Of those, “ICU” and “Caliber” have chiefly emerged as favourites amongst listeners.

Coco Jones attends the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s “You People at Regency Village Theatre on January 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

To kick off 2023, Jones is adding a bit more to the beloved project. On Friday (January 20), her expanded version finally arrived, complete with four new titles.

One of the tracks, “Simple,” finds the Bel-Air actress connecting with renowned producer, Babyface. It first arrived on his Girls Night Out project last October, which also includes appearances from Ari Lennox, Doechii, Muni Long, and more.

Other new titles include “Fallin” and “Put You On,” as well as EP closer, “Plan B.” Additionally, the first seven tracks have been re-sequenced, giving Jones’ effort a fresh new feel.

Thanks to her undeniably hard work in 2022, the rising starlet earned an NAACP Image Award nomination for Outstanding New Artist. She also got a Best New Artist nod at the BET Soul Train Awards, during which she performed one of her most popular new songs.

Stream Coco Jones' deluxe cut of her What I Didn't Tell You EP on Spotify or Apple Music below.

What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe) Tracklist:

Crazy For Me Caliber Double Back ICU No Chaser Headline Spend It Fallin Simple (with Babyface) Put You On Plan B

