deluxe
- MixtapesTeezo Touchdown Shares The Deluxe Edition "How Do You Sleep At Night?"The new version adds three new tracks to the 2023 album.By Lavender Alexandria
- ViralSZA Teaser Surfaces Online, Fans Call It Out As FakeAmid so much excitement and speculation around the deluxe version of "SOS," it looks like some people want to take advantage of that hype.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTory Lanez Reveals The "Alone At Prom" Deluxe ArtworkWe are just four days away from the deluxe. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicTory Lanez Drops "The Color Violet" Visuals, Reveals Release Date For "Alone At Prom" DeluxeThe deluxe is expected on November 17. By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesRoc Marciano & The Alchemist Deliver Deluxe Of "The Elephant Man's Bones"With two new bonus tracks on "The ALC Edition," now's the perfect time to hear this engaging piece if you haven't already.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MixtapesIce Spice Drops Off Four New Tracks On "Like..?" DeluxeIce Spice is back with some new tracks.By Alexander Cole
- MusicIce Spice Reveals Tracklist For "Like..?" DeluxeIce Spice is ready to unleash some new songs.By Alexander Cole
- MusicLil Durk Embraces His Spirituality In New Instagram PostLil Durk showed off his spiritual side in a new post. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicLil Durk Confirms "Almost Healed" Deluxe Is ComingThe rapper isn't done with "Almost Healed" jsut yet.By Ben Mock
- MixtapesNLE Choppa Shares 9 Songs On "Cottonwood 2 (Deluxe)"Less than a week after releasing the album, NLE Choppa is back with the deluxe.By Aron A.
- SongsLuh Tyler Enlists Lil Uzi Vert On "Ransom"Lil Uzi Vert delivers a show-stealing verse on Luh Tyler's "Ransom" from "My Vision: Reloaded."By Aron A.
- MixtapesCoco Jones Is Back With The Deluxe Edition Of Her Debut "What I Didn't Tell You" EPThe "Bel-Air" actress has four new tracks for your streaming pleasure on her latest release.By Hayley Hynes
- MixtapesHotboii Drops Deluxe Edition Of "Blinded By Death"Hotboii delivers the deluxe edition of "Blinded By Death" ft. ATL Jacob.By Aron A.
- MusicChris Brown Complains About Lack Of Media Coverage For "Breezy"Chris Brown says that media outlets only cover him when he's done something negative.By Cole Blake
- NewsEarthGang Taps Wiz Khalifa & Curren$y For The "SMOKE SUM" RemixWiz Khalifa and Curren$y give EarthGang the smoker seal of approval on "SMOKE SUM (Remix)."By Joshua Robinson
- MusicEarthGang Announces Deluxe Edition Of "Ghetto Gods"EarthGang says they're dropping a deluxe version of "Ghetto Gods" featuring collaborations with Wiz Khalifa, Smino, and more.By Cole Blake
- MusicLil Durk Announces "7220 (Deluxe)" Is Dropping This WeekLil Durk is coming through with the deluxe edition of "7220" this week. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureFivio Foreign Reveals He's "Got A Couple [Drill] N*ggas" On The Deluxe Version of "B.I.B.L.E."Fiv was hit with some criticism for not putting any of his fellow drill artists on.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureLil Nas X Announces "Montero Deluxe" Featuring Rihanna & NBA YoungBoy On April Fools' DayThe king of Twitter trolling strikes again.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsJuice WRLD's "Sometimes" Releases As Part Of "Fighting Demons" DeluxeJuice WRLD sings that he hates the world as we know it in his new song, "Sometimes."By Alex Zidel
- NewsKey Glock Announces "Yellow Tape 2" Deluxe With New Video Single, "Pain Killers"Key Glock walks through the snow with a goat in his new music video, "Pain Killers."By Alex Zidel