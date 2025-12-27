Playboi Carti Fans Gather In Droves For "Whole Lotta Red" Deluxe Petition

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 24: Playboi Carti attends "Whole Lotta Red" Listening Party at Traffik on December 24, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images) PRINCEWILLIAMS ATLPICS.NET
Over 30,000 fans and counting want a "Whole Lotta Red" deluxe, which sounds like easy money for Playboi Carti. But is it really that easy?

Playboi Carti fans are so used to waiting years and years between projects that they are still holding out for a Whole Lotta Red deluxe... Five years later. Given that the album celebrated its fifth anniversary just a few days ago on Christmas (Thursday, December 25), fans want previous teases to fully manifest.

As caught by Bars on Instagram, hardcore vamps started a petition on change.org for the Opium boss to drop an expanded edition of his 2020 rage classic. It has over 30,000 signatures and counting at press time, and joins a lot of other social media chaos demanding a deluxe version. This has allegedly been in the works for years, whether fans are going off of legitimate teases, vague hints, or their own deluded desires.

Playboi Carti did drop Whole Lotta Red physicals to celebrate the fifth anniversary, but nothing in the way of new tracks, remixes, etc. Amid radio silence and no legitimate preview or timeline, it looks like the window fully closed. Then again, maybe there's a surprise waiting for us around the corner... Right? Never mind...

Playboi Carti's MUSIC

At least Playboi Carti dropped something this year. MUSIC is one of the most polarizing albums of 2025, much in the same way that Whole Lotta Red was when it first came out. The irony is that we already got the SORRY 4 DA WAIT edition for this year's catalog installment, and no such version for its predecessor.

However, the lack of a deluxe version for Whole Lotta Red is understandable. Sure, fans love their leaks, grails, and demo cuts that they wish had a fully realized and official version. But this is exactly what delayed that album in the first place. Also, it's a long enough tracklist, although that hasn't stopped most rappers from adding to their bloat these days.

Still, with such a massive fan demand, it seems like a missed opportunity if it really doesn't manifest. Maybe Playboi Carti's upcoming album BABY BOI is what will finally satisfy the fanbase once more. That is, until they finish their first listen and continue demanding the next mythical, fabled project.

Gabriel Bras Nevares
