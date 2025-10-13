Playboi Carti Allegedly Teases Five-Year Anniversary Edition Of "Whole Lotta Red"

We all know how mythical, unfulfilled, and frankly absent Playboi Carti releases can be, but the year of "MUSIC" might have more hope.

Playboi Carti fans continue to build hype for his next supposed album BABY BOI, but they might now have a completely new release to focus on... Well, not completely new. As caught by Kurrco on Instagram, die-hards think he allegedly teased a five-year anniversary edition of his cult classic album, Whole Lotta Red.

The Atlanta rapper dropped that LP on Christmas in 2020, following a lot of leaks and a grueling wait that manifested in a very divisive release. However, in the years since, it's one of the most beloved projects of the 2020s in rap music, whether you like that or not. Fans didn't know they would have to wait over twice as long for his next record... But back to this tease.

Per the publication, the "After Hours Til Dawn" performer supposedly used his alleged TikTok burner to post and then delete various different vinyl variants for WLR. These versions have different names: Spotify FF, Retail, D2C, IVC, Target, and Indie. Make of that what you will, but notably enough, none of them are the standard WLR vinyl that came out.

24 Songs Playboi Carti

Elsewhere, Playboi Carti's current tour is also causing a lot of hype. He played his iconic leak "24 Songs / Made It This Far" at his Seattle show alongside Opium colleagues Homixide Gang, Ken Carson, and Destroy Lonely for the "Antagonist 2.0" trek. The footage from these shows is as electric and raucous as you might imagine.

With that in mind, imagine how much more hype it could be if fans get more Whole Lotta Red-era cuts on a five-year anniversary deluxe version. But perhaps that's too much wishful thinking. Either way, we're sure vinyl variants would fly off the shelves even if it's just the standard tracklist.

Meanwhile, Playboi Carti's returning to the Grammys – maybe. He recently submitted his new material for Grammy Award consideration next year following some notable performances in recent years. It's been a massive 2025 for King Vamp, and it might close out on a pretty high note. But even if not, at least fans are far more fed than they once were.

