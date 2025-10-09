Playboi Carti Performs One Of His Most Infamous Leaks On Tour

BY Zachary Horvath 100 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Tour - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 21: Playboi Carti performs during The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 21, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Playboi Carti has a lot of snippets that his fans have wanted to release, but the one he played in Seattle may his best work.

Playboi Carti is one of the undisputed GOATs when it comes to leaks. The Atlanta visionary has a plethora of future hits in the tuck that could go down as some of his best songs. "Pissy Pamper" with Young Nudy is one of them.

But amid the bangers of this ilk resides one of his more singular records, "24 Songs / Made It This Far." The actual title is the latter, with the former being a fan-given one. Produced by Digital Nas, it surfaced following the release of his most polarizing work to date, Whole Lotta Red.

Making it unique was Carti's vulnerability and heartfelt lyrics about his career, successes, and life choices. There's only a handful of songs in this vein, with the Die Lit intro "Long Time" being one of them. As a result, this one holds a special place in a lot of fans' hearts.

So, it was a big surprise when Playboi Carti decided to perform it during the closing moments of his Seattle show for the Antagonist 2.0 trek. Fans in Kurrco's comment section were happy to see their G.O.A.T. play it live, with one user writing, "could make a thug cry."

Read More: Air Jordan 3: 7 Best Collaborations Ever Released

Playboi Carti Antagonist 2.0 Tour

Another adds," Ik mfs like to troll this song, but this is probably the greatest potential outro song ever." "Ain’t no way he did “24 songs” this nga so goated," X user sito types.

Per Genius, this song did surface in its entirety in March 2023, but it has yet to see an official release. Maybe it will make its way onto BABY BOI, his next project following MUSIC.

Whoever was DJ-ing the Seattle show shouted the album was "on the way." However, we still don't know when to actually expect it. Although, it's been rumored to drop before the end of 2025.

As for the Antagonist 2.0 tour, it's just gotten underway. The next stop for Carti and his Opium label mates is tomorrow, October 10 in San Francisco. The 28-date run will conclude on December 1 in Atlanta.

Read More: Freddie Gibbs & Alchemist Distill Two Masterpieces On Alfredo Tour

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Tour - Atlanta, GA Music Playboi Carti's "Antagonist 2.0" Tour Setlist Is Beyond Parody 1.6K
Playboi Carti Responds Fan Drop New Album BABY BOI Hip Hop News Music Playboi Carti Cheekily Responds To A Fan Daring Him To Drop His New Album "BABY BOI" 1.7K
The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Tour - Atlanta, GA Music Playboi Carti Hosting "BABY BOI 29" Birthday Bash In Brooklyn Amid Album Hype 2.0K
Wireless Festival 2022: Crystal Palace Park Music Playboi Carti's Antagonist Tour Officially Canceled 12.9K
Comments 0