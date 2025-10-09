Playboi Carti Performs One Of His Most Infamous Leaks On Tour

Playboi Carti is one of the undisputed GOATs when it comes to leaks. The Atlanta visionary has a plethora of future hits in the tuck that could go down as some of his best songs. "Pissy Pamper" with Young Nudy is one of them.
But amid the bangers of this ilk resides one of his more singular records, "24 Songs / Made It This Far." The actual title is the latter, with the former being a fan-given one. Produced by Digital Nas, it surfaced following the release of his most polarizing work to date, Whole Lotta Red.
Making it unique was Carti's vulnerability and heartfelt lyrics about his career, successes, and life choices. There's only a handful of songs in this vein, with the Die Lit intro "Long Time" being one of them. As a result, this one holds a special place in a lot of fans' hearts.
So, it was a big surprise when Playboi Carti decided to perform it during the closing moments of his Seattle show for the Antagonist 2.0 trek. Fans in Kurrco's comment section were happy to see their G.O.A.T. play it live, with one user writing, "could make a thug cry."
Playboi Carti Antagonist 2.0 Tour
Another adds," Ik mfs like to troll this song, but this is probably the greatest potential outro song ever." "Ain’t no way he did “24 songs” this nga so goated," X user sito types.
Per Genius, this song did surface in its entirety in March 2023, but it has yet to see an official release. Maybe it will make its way onto BABY BOI, his next project following MUSIC.
Whoever was DJ-ing the Seattle show shouted the album was "on the way." However, we still don't know when to actually expect it. Although, it's been rumored to drop before the end of 2025.
As for the Antagonist 2.0 tour, it's just gotten underway. The next stop for Carti and his Opium label mates is tomorrow, October 10 in San Francisco. The 28-date run will conclude on December 1 in Atlanta.