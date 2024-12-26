Playboi Carti Was "On That Time" With Everyone's Favorite Christmas Album, "Whole Lotta Red"

Playboi Carti used to drop music.

Remember when Playboi Carti used to actually drop albums? Yeah, neither do we. Overall, it has been four years since the release of Whole Lotta Red, an album that dropped on Christmas in 2024. This was an album that was panned upon its release, however, just a few weeks later, fans came around to it. Now, it is seen as a modern classic that will stand the test of time. With I AM MUSIC on the way, and the album celebrating its fourth birthday on Wednesday, now is as good of a time as ever to look back on the songs that made this album great.

One such song is "On That Time." It can be found on the back half of the tracklist, and it is a banger. Although it was overlooked at first, fans agree now that "On That Time" is one of Carti's best. The production is absolutely insane, while Carti gives us some of his most vicious and aggressive flows. It is a song that immediately grabs your attention, no matter what you're doing. Moreover, it is the perfect moshpit track.

Playboi Carti has come a very long way since the "Magnolia" days and Whole Lotta Red is one of the best examples of this. As for I AM MUSIC, fans will just have to continue to wait patiently. At this point, doing so is a lot easier said than done. However, if the wait is worth it, then fans will be very happy.

Playboi Carti Used To Bless On Christmas

Quotable Lyrics: