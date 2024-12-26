Playboi Carti Fans Launch A Website Detailing All His New Album Lies Since "Whole Lotta Red"

Four years of receipts...

Four years ago, Playboi Carti dropped Whole Lotta Red... And we're sure you know the story since then. In fact, fans waited so long for a new album that, despite new singles and huge moments in the four years since the rage trailblazer, they know exactly how many times he "failed" to deliver on "promises" (quotations because, you know, the music industry and all that). A new website went live this week that documents every single piece of Carti news since WLR: all the unfulfilled deluxe rumors, snippets, performances, tour delays, and even corresponding audio as you scroll further down.

Furthermore, while this is something that many Playboi Carti fans will see more as a meme, it's actually a really interesting and solid archive of this I AM MUSIC era. So it serves just as well as a catch-up crash course of his 2020s run so far as it does as a reminder that no, we still don't have the new album. As much as DJ Akademiks has tried to reassure fans it's coming soon, the last four years don't indicate the best odds.

Playboi Carti Fans Document All His Broken Promises

In fact, it seems like Playboi Carti himself wants to join in on the fun, trolling desperate fans that continue to hound him for I AM MUSIC, or whatever his new album ends up becoming. Previously, his silence might as well have been a troll of its own, but online fan interactions exacerbate this dynamic even more. At least the Atlanta MC remains online and communicates more than in previous stretches of weeks or months, which gave fans a lot of hope for 2024. But alas, with just a few days left to go in the year, we'll see if a holiday miracle blesses us.