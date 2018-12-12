lies
- GramCharleston White Accuses Money Man Of Lying About $40 Million Catalog OfferCharleston White isn't convinced of Money Man's latest comments.By Alexander Cole
- GramIce Spice Calls "Cap" On Promoter Who Says She Canceled Over Increased Booking FeeHe claimed she bailed on an appearance because her team feels "that she's a much bigger artist than she was" when she booked the show.By Erika Marie
- MusicSZA Fan Accuses Singer Of Lying About Personal Details, Pulls ReceiptsFrom her hair to her freckles to her marine biology degree from an Ivy League school to never owning a TV to her age, the fan called out the singer.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureTucker Carlson Twists Truth About George Floyd's DeathCritics blast Tucker Carlson said that George Floyd "almost certainly" died of a drug overdose on live television.By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CultureJessica Krug's Neighbor Says She Terrorized Her For Being WhiteThe GWU professor who lied about being black, reportedly terrorized her neighbor.By Cole Blake
- MusicDrake Responds To Father's Claims That He Has Lied In His Lyrics To "Sell Records"It be your own dad. By Noah C
- MusicNicki Minaj Insults Clout Chaser Who Lied On Her Name: "Sit Your Dumb Ass Down"A Nicki Minaj fan gets caught in a bald-faced lie and is exposed.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTory Lanez Slams Claims He Staged Colorism Incident During Video ShootShen Sultry claimed Tory Lanez staged the whole incident.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentJohnny Depp Accused Of Perjury By Amber Heard In Million Dollar Defamation LawsuitAmber Heard claims Johnny Depp has lied about 911 calls the night of their fight.By Cole Blake
- EntertainmentHarvard Disses Blac Chyna After She Faked Her Acceptance LetterBlac Chyna will not be taking a class at Harvard.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMichael Jackson's Estate Slams Accuser Over Neverland Train Station ClaimJames Safechuck's "Leaving Neverland" claim was inaccurate and now, MJ's estate is clapping back.By Aron A.
- MusicThe Game Flips Off Michael Jackson Accusers: "Facts Don't Lie, People Do"The Game wants people to let Michael Jackson's legacy rest.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentJussie Smollett Clowned By Snoop Dogg With "Scooby Doo" & Lionel Richie MemesSnoop Dogg follows up on what 50 Cent started.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyDonald Trump Says Obama Nearly Kicked Off A Nuclear War With North KoreaDonald Trump reaches back into his glovebox of falsehoods.By Devin Ch
- SocietyCharlamagne Tha God Says Black Twitter Is Doing Fox News' Work"The Breakfast Club" hosts defend Kamala Harris against accusations of pandering.By Zaynab
- MusicMichael Jackson's Estate Responds To "Leaving Neverland" DocumentaryThey accuse the filmmakers of propagating lies and ignoring particular facts.By Zaynab
- SocietyQuestlove Appears To Have Lied About "Surviving R. Kelly" Interview RefusalHe has been called out for having different motivations.By Zaynab
- MusicAaliyah's Mother Shuts Down Claims R. Kelly Had Sex With Singer While UnderageDiane Haughton denies claims that her daughter had underage sex with R. Kelly.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentTiffany Haddish's Ex-Husband Wins First Round Of Million-Dollar LawsuitHe claims her book contains lies.By Zaynab
- MusicNicki Minaj Is Suing Reporter Over Misinformation About Her Brother's Legal CaseNicki Minaj threw shots at the reporter yesterday.By Alex Zidel