Charleston White Accuses Money Man Of Lying About $40 Million Catalog Offer

Charleston White is someone who is known for saying controversial things and getting in a world of trouble for them. For instance, just last week, he put a bounty on the head of Shedeur Sanders. Overall, this seemed like an insane thing to do. His beef is mainly with Deion Sanders, however, he opted to bring a kid into the mix. It was a pretty ridiculous action, but it allowed him to go viral, which is exactly what he wants. Ultimately, it just goes to show how the internet loves conflict.

Recently, White shifted his focus over to the likes of Money Man. In case you didn't see, Money Man made the wild claim that he was offered $40 million for his catalog. Overall, this is a whole lot of money, especially when you consider the artist's level of popularity. Massive pop stars are selling their catalogs for $250 million, and with Money Man boasting a fraction of the fanbase, his statement seemed unbelievable. For Charleston White, he felt the same way as many others.

Charleston White Speaks

In the video up above, White speaks on how he believes Money Man is a "capper" for his remarks. Moreover, the social media personality explained that no one would ever pay $40 million for his catalog. White believes no one explicitly goes out of his way to play the rapper's music. Furthermore, he noted that artists like Michael Jackson have real engagement from fans, and that is why his catalog does, in fact, sell for hundreds of millions of dollars.

Based on these comments, Money Man and Charleston White probably won't be on friendly terms, any time soon. However, you can't help but feel like White is one of the most effective trolls out there. Let us know your thoughts on his opinion, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world.

