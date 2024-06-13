Charleston White Hit With Severe Backlash After Making Disgusting Comments About Enchanting's Death

White has never shied away from being controversial, but there is a time and place for everything.

Charleston White is someone who has always said controversial things. Overall, that's how he became famous. However, there are times where he completely steps over the line. When this happens, he typically goes viral. Furthermore, he gets hit with a ton of deserved backlash. Well, it happened again yesterday as White decided to weigh in on the tragic passing of Enchanting. Instead of saying some kind words about her, White delivered a disgusting IG post in which he had nothing but awful things to say.

"This young lady is from my city, I’m very familiar with her rap success and it wasn’t a success! I mentioned her situation years ago, she was a FUCK TOY with talent who hardly put out music but posted a lot of social media pics!" White wrote. "If someone die doing what they like to do (getting high) then why should anyone be sad for that person? She died a dopefiend just like the rest of them in the music industry! I told y’all they was just fucking on her and wasn’t putting no music out!"

Charleston White Has A History Of These Kinds Of Posts

White's IG comments were immediately filled with fans who were mortified by his brazenness. "Damn unc chill man, I can’t ride wit you on this one. Im sure she never disrespected you or had any ill feeling towards you. Take this one down og it’s too early for allat , she definitely was loved out here," one person wrote. "This shit foul as hell fam, no matter what. You just posted your daughter graduating at 15. God forbid she don’t turn into the same shit you talk down on. This ain’t it UNC," said another. If one thing is for certain, it's that no rational person is siding with White here. Hopefully, he learns from the backlash, moving forward.

Let us know what you think of Charleston White and his comments, down below. Do you believe that White went overboard with his comments? What do you think of this era of the internet and some personalities doing anything for clout? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.