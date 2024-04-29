Charleston White Walks Out On Adin Ross After Streamer Asks His Wife An Intrusive NSFW Questions

BYAlexander Cole421 Views
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 18: Adin Ross attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings at Crypto.com Arena on January 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Charleston White and Adin Ross have had their issues.

Charleston White and Adin Ross have had it out for one another in the past. Overall, the two have gotten into some pretty heated spats, with White delving into some anti-semitism. However, both of these men are content sharks. They know what is going to get them clicks and they seek out as much attention as possible. At this point, the two are mutually beneficial for one another. Although some might find their content repulsive, there are lots of people out there who go out of their way to consume it.

Recently, Charleston White and Ross decided to link up for a live stream. As you can imagine, fans of both these creators were excited. Ultimately, they knew that there would be plenty of antics at play here. Well, they did not disappoint whatsoever, as you can clearly see in the video down below. At one point in the stream, White called his wife, and immediately put Ross on the phone. Subsequently, Ross asked her an NSFW question about her relationship with White. It was extremely intrusive, and she did not care to give an answer.

Read More: Charleston White Arrested For Animal Cruelty And Assault

Charleston White x Adin Ross

Following the phone call, things devolved into chaos as White revealed that he was upset at Ross for how he posed the question. He began to raise his voice, and began to leave the stream. He continued to yell at Ross as he walked out of the frame, and it made for a humorous moment. However, one could make the leap that this may have been staged for some sort of moment. These days, that's just how content ends up going.

Let us know what you thought of this stream between Adin Ross and Charleston White, in the comments section down below. Do you think this was all for show? Do you find that Adin Ross does a little bit too much trolling on his streams? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Charleston White Vs. Boosie: A Timeline Of Their Beef

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
