Charleston White Walks Out On Adin Ross After Streamer Asks His Wife An Intrusive NSFW Questions

Charleston White and Adin Ross have had it out for one another in the past. Overall, the two have gotten into some pretty heated spats, with White delving into some anti-semitism. However, both of these men are content sharks. They know what is going to get them clicks and they seek out as much attention as possible. At this point, the two are mutually beneficial for one another. Although some might find their content repulsive, there are lots of people out there who go out of their way to consume it.

Recently, Charleston White and Ross decided to link up for a live stream. As you can imagine, fans of both these creators were excited. Ultimately, they knew that there would be plenty of antics at play here. Well, they did not disappoint whatsoever, as you can clearly see in the video down below. At one point in the stream, White called his wife, and immediately put Ross on the phone. Subsequently, Ross asked her an NSFW question about her relationship with White. It was extremely intrusive, and she did not care to give an answer.

Read More: Charleston White Arrested For Animal Cruelty And Assault

Charleston White x Adin Ross

Following the phone call, things devolved into chaos as White revealed that he was upset at Ross for how he posed the question. He began to raise his voice, and began to leave the stream. He continued to yell at Ross as he walked out of the frame, and it made for a humorous moment. However, one could make the leap that this may have been staged for some sort of moment. These days, that's just how content ends up going.

Let us know what you thought of this stream between Adin Ross and Charleston White, in the comments section down below. Do you think this was all for show? Do you find that Adin Ross does a little bit too much trolling on his streams? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Charleston White Vs. Boosie: A Timeline Of Their Beef