Charleston White Poses With King Von's Alleged Killer And Calls Him "The Demon Slayer" While Addressing Von's Mother

Charleston White also had words for Von's sister.

Charleston White has made his distaste for King Von quite clear over the years. Overall, White has had a lot to say about the late rapper. He mostly talks about Von's involvement in Chicago street culture, although he does so in perhaps the most disrespectful way possible. On numerous occasions, he has proclaimed how happy he is that Von is no longer here. Of course, this has led to a feud with Von's family, who aren't too fond of White's point of view. In fact, Von's sister recently tweeted out: "Why I just seen that ho a*s n***a Charleston white wateva his name is. I would have beat his a*s but the police was right there." This subsequently led to an IG post from White in which he put Von's sister on blast.

"Dear King Von sister, I want to kindly remind you that your tough a** de*d brother was slumped at a club in Atlanta, Georgia for trying to fight a little skinny n***a!" White wrote. "I’m sure you don’t want join the hump in the ground gang for thinking you’re tough too! I also want to remind you that I embrace your brother K*ller with love, admiration, and appreciation for k*lling your brother!" White subsequently posted pictures of himself with Von's alleged killer Lul Timm. Moreover, he addressed Von's mother with some disrespectful words.

Charleston White Stands With Lil Tum

"I actually met this GREAT YOUNG KING and shook the legendary hand that pulled the trigger to slump and hump King Von!" White said. "My life has been blessed with abundance every since that day I connected with the Spirit of Gods Angel aka “The Demon Slayer” I love and honor this YOUNG NIGGA RIGHT HERE! He’s a HERO to the NIGGA NATION! WE SMOKING ON THAT VON PACK TONIGHT, THANK GOD FOR @lul_timm3"