Charleston White Poses With King Von's Alleged Killer And Calls Him "The Demon Slayer" While Addressing Von's Mother

BYAlexander Cole1334 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
G Herbo In Concert - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GA - MARCH 11: Rapper King Von performs during The PTSD Tour In Concert at The Tabernacle on March 11, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Charleston White also had words for Von's sister.

Charleston White has made his distaste for King Von quite clear over the years. Overall, White has had a lot to say about the late rapper. He mostly talks about Von's involvement in Chicago street culture, although he does so in perhaps the most disrespectful way possible. On numerous occasions, he has proclaimed how happy he is that Von is no longer here. Of course, this has led to a feud with Von's family, who aren't too fond of White's point of view. In fact, Von's sister recently tweeted out: "Why I just seen that ho a*s n***a Charleston white wateva his name is. I would have beat his a*s but the police was right there." This subsequently led to an IG post from White in which he put Von's sister on blast.

"Dear King Von sister, I want to kindly remind you that your tough a** de*d brother was slumped at a club in Atlanta, Georgia for trying to fight a little skinny n***a!" White wrote. "I’m sure you don’t want join the hump in the ground gang for thinking you’re tough too! I also want to remind you that I embrace your brother K*ller with love, admiration, and appreciation for k*lling your brother!" White subsequently posted pictures of himself with Von's alleged killer Lul Timm. Moreover, he addressed Von's mother with some disrespectful words.

Read More: Charleston White Storms Off During Orlando Brown Interview, Brings Up His Alleged Sexual Trauma

Charleston White Stands With Lil Tum

"I actually met this GREAT YOUNG KING and shook the legendary hand that pulled the trigger to slump and hump King Von!" White said. "My life has been blessed with abundance every since that day I connected with the Spirit of Gods Angel aka “The Demon Slayer” I love and honor this YOUNG NIGGA RIGHT HERE! He’s a HERO to the NIGGA NATION! WE SMOKING ON THAT VON PACK TONIGHT, THANK GOD FOR @lul_timm3"

As you can imagine, this post led to heavy backlash. Regardless of what Von may have done, his family is still grieving his loss. For fans, it is distasteful to come out and makes these kind of remarks, especially alongside Lul Timm. Let us know what you think about White's actions, in the comments down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world.

Read More: King Von’s Sister Calls Out "Weirdo" For Wearing An NBA YoungBoy Supreme T-Shirt

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
iHeart Powerhouse 105.1MusicLil Durk Snitched On King Von, Charleston White Claims6.6K
Compound Saturday Nights Hosted by 42 DuggMusicKing Von's Sister Shuts Down DJ Playing NBA YoungBoy At Her Party: Watch5.0K
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - March 20, 2023MusicAsian Doll And YNW Melly's Mom Respond To Lul Tim's King Von Charges Being Dropped23.5K
Compound Saturday Nights Hosted by 42 DuggMusicKing Von’s Sister Calls Out "Weirdo" For Wearing An NBA YoungBoy Supreme T-Shirt3.9K