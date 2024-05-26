King Von’s Sister Calls Out "Weirdo" For Wearing An NBA YoungBoy Supreme T-Shirt

BYCole Blake289 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Compound Saturday Nights Hosted by 42 Dugg
ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 29: Rapper King Von attends Compound Saturday Nights at Compound on August 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

King Von’s sister got into it with a stranger for wearing an NBA YoungBoy shirt.

King Von’s sister, Kayla B, called out a man wearing a Supreme t-shirt featuring NBA YoungBoy on it in a new video on social media. In doing so, she labeled him an “oppster” and a “weirdo.” No Jumper reposted the clip on its page, on Sunday. In the caption, Kayla wrote: “Who walks around wit another grown man on they shirt?”

In the comments section, fans had mixed responses to the clip. "What am I going to do with all the B.I.G, Pac, IceCube, Bob Marley etc T-shirts that I own [laughing emojis] should I throw them away?" one fan asked. Another wrote: "She obviously learned NOTHING from her brothers death and wanna be on a shirt right with him. Messing with the wrong one will get u hurt. I’m sure she seen enough to know that to be true. Better leave ppl alone."

Read More: King Von's Sister Kayla B Denies Being In Love With Rapper After Tweets Resurface

King Von Performs In Atlanta

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 11: Rapper King Von performs in concert during the "PTSD" tour at The Tabernacle on March 11, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Kayla has made headlines on a number of occasions in the years since Von's passing. In 2022, some of her old tweets resurfaced which sparked rumors about her having a crush on her half-brother. She addressed the situation on Instagram Live at the time. "Get y'all sick nasty asses on. Do I look like I'm from Down South?" Kayla asked. "Me and my brother we from Chicago. We're not from Down South where people f*ck they brothers and sisters. All y'all that sayin' that, I hope y'all grandma die 'cause that's some nasty sh*t." She also reportedly got in a fight with Cuban Doll at another point.

Kayla B Trolls NBA YoungBoy Fan

Last year, she shut down a DJ for playing YoungBoy at her party. He and her late brother famous feuded before his passing. Check out Kayla B's recent Instagram post above, as caught by No Jumper. Be on the lookout for further updates on the situation on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: King Von's Sister Claims He Was Never In A Relationship

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
Prince Williams / Contributor / Getty ImagesMusicKing Von's Sister Kayla B Denies Being In Love With Rapper After Tweets Resurface68.5K
Compound Saturday Nights Hosted by 42 DuggMusicKing Von's Sister Shuts Down DJ Playing NBA YoungBoy At Her Party: Watch4.9K
Prince Williams / Contributor / Getty ImagesMusicKing Von's Sister Kayla Gets Called Out By His Son's Mother: "You Was Jealous"10.8K
Untitled(36)MusicKing Von's Sister Kayla B Allegedly Involved In Altercation With NBA YoungBoy's Ex Arabian6.0K