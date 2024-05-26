King Von’s Sister Calls Out "Weirdo" For Wearing An NBA YoungBoy Supreme T-Shirt

King Von’s sister, Kayla B, called out a man wearing a Supreme t-shirt featuring NBA YoungBoy on it in a new video on social media. In doing so, she labeled him an “oppster” and a “weirdo.” No Jumper reposted the clip on its page, on Sunday. In the caption, Kayla wrote: “Who walks around wit another grown man on they shirt?”

In the comments section, fans had mixed responses to the clip. "What am I going to do with all the B.I.G, Pac, IceCube, Bob Marley etc T-shirts that I own [laughing emojis] should I throw them away?" one fan asked. Another wrote: "She obviously learned NOTHING from her brothers death and wanna be on a shirt right with him. Messing with the wrong one will get u hurt. I’m sure she seen enough to know that to be true. Better leave ppl alone."

Read More: King Von's Sister Kayla B Denies Being In Love With Rapper After Tweets Resurface

King Von Performs In Atlanta

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 11: Rapper King Von performs in concert during the "PTSD" tour at The Tabernacle on March 11, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Kayla has made headlines on a number of occasions in the years since Von's passing. In 2022, some of her old tweets resurfaced which sparked rumors about her having a crush on her half-brother. She addressed the situation on Instagram Live at the time. "Get y'all sick nasty asses on. Do I look like I'm from Down South?" Kayla asked. "Me and my brother we from Chicago. We're not from Down South where people f*ck they brothers and sisters. All y'all that sayin' that, I hope y'all grandma die 'cause that's some nasty sh*t." She also reportedly got in a fight with Cuban Doll at another point.

Kayla B Trolls NBA YoungBoy Fan

Last year, she shut down a DJ for playing YoungBoy at her party. He and her late brother famous feuded before his passing. Check out Kayla B's recent Instagram post above, as caught by No Jumper. Be on the lookout for further updates on the situation on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: King Von's Sister Claims He Was Never In A Relationship

[Via]