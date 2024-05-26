Charleston White Storms Off During Orlando Brown Interview, Brings Up His Alleged Sexual Trauma

Charleston White got into it with Orlando Brown during a heated interview on The Danza Project on Saturday. Brown repeatedly called White his “daddy,” throughout the discussion while also crediting Satan for helping him become famous. White eventually had enough and went on a tirade about the That’s So Raven actor previously claiming to be a victim of sexual abuse.

“You done admitted to being f*cked in the ass by Hollywood executives," White remarked. "You wouldn’t fight nobody, you didn’t fight them n****s out yo’ ass in Hollywood. When they was trying to f*ck you, did you fight?” Brown didn't immediately respond to the comments, seemingly left in shock. The moment quickly went viral on social media with users sharing shock and laughter in response to the segment. "Tryna watch this Orlando brown and Charleston white interview and holy sh*t this sh*t is f*cking stupid," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another posted: "Putting charleston white and orlando brown in the same room is insane lol and people are getting paid off of this sh*t."

Orlando Brown Attends Premiere Of Disney's "The Cheetah Girls"

Orlando Brown during New York Premiere of Disney's "The Cheetah Girls" at La Guardia High School in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)

Brown has made allegations of sexual abuse on several occasions over the years. He once claimed to have a relationship with Diddy. “I got in my Diddy mode, I’m sorry,” he said at the time. “I started licking my lips. ‘Yo Diddy, you gave me the oosh goshh goof wash. You gave me the oosh gosh mooaf, the shoosh smosh. Diddy… yea son.’ I love it yo, I love it.” He's also accused both Will Smith and Michael Jackson of raping him.

Charleston White Goes At Orlando Brown During "The Danza Project" Interview

Check out a pair of clips from the conversation between White and Brown above. Be on the lookout for further updates Charleston White and Orlando Brown on HotNewHipHop.

