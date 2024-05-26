Charleston White Storms Off During Orlando Brown Interview, Brings Up His Alleged Sexual Trauma

BYCole Blake455 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Orlando Brown
SANTA MONICA, CA - SEPTEMBER 20: Actor Orlando Brown poses at Shaquille O'Neal's childrens benefit "Shaqtacular VIII" held at the Santa Monica Airport on September 20, 2003 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Charleston White and Orlando Brown got into it.

Charleston White got into it with Orlando Brown during a heated interview on The Danza Project on Saturday. Brown repeatedly called White his “daddy,” throughout the discussion while also crediting Satan for helping him become famous. White eventually had enough and went on a tirade about the That’s So Raven actor previously claiming to be a victim of sexual abuse.

“You done admitted to being f*cked in the ass by Hollywood executives," White remarked. "You wouldn’t fight nobody, you didn’t fight them n****s out yo’ ass in Hollywood. When they was trying to f*ck you, did you fight?” Brown didn't immediately respond to the comments, seemingly left in shock. The moment quickly went viral on social media with users sharing shock and laughter in response to the segment. "Tryna watch this Orlando brown and Charleston white interview and holy sh*t this sh*t is f*cking stupid," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another posted: "Putting charleston white and orlando brown in the same room is insane lol and people are getting paid off of this sh*t."

Read More: Adin Ross Finally Gets Soulja Boy And Charleston White To Settle Their Differences

Orlando Brown Attends Premiere Of Disney's "The Cheetah Girls"

Orlando Brown during New York Premiere of Disney's "The Cheetah Girls" at La Guardia High School in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)

Brown has made allegations of sexual abuse on several occasions over the years. He once claimed to have a relationship with Diddy. “I got in my Diddy mode, I’m sorry,” he said at the time. “I started licking my lips. ‘Yo Diddy, you gave me the oosh goshh goof wash. You gave me the oosh gosh mooaf, the shoosh smosh. Diddy… yea son.’ I love it yo, I love it.” He's also accused both Will Smith and Michael Jackson of raping him.

Charleston White Goes At Orlando Brown During "The Danza Project" Interview

Check out a pair of clips from the conversation between White and Brown above. Be on the lookout for further updates Charleston White and Orlando Brown on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Charleston White Accepts Diddy’s Apology, Doesn’t Think He Deserves Jail Time

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
Orlando Brown (2)Pop CultureOrlando Brown Gets Kicked Out Of L.A. Restaurant & Screams At Staff: Watch2.3K
Grammy Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z - ArrivalsPop CultureCharleston White Accepts Diddy’s Apology, Doesn’t Think He Deserves Jail Time3.8K
boosie badazz charleston whitePop CultureCharleston White Vs. Boosie: A Timeline Of Their Beef1350
Orlando BrownPop CultureDisney Star Orlando Brown To Undergo Mental Evaluation After Arrest2.3K