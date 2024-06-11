Enchanting Passes Away At 26

Fans are devastated by the news.

Sad news is hitting the hip-hop world today as it has been reported that the artist Enchanting has passed away at the age of 26. Last night, we reported that Enchanting was on life support for unknown reasons. However, it was revealed this afternoon by close friend LilCJ Kasino that she had been taken off of life support. She subsequently passed away shortly after. This is a huge blow to the music world, with many fans in disbelief over the news.

For those who may not know, Enchanting was an artist formerly signed to Gucci Mane's 1017 imprint. Overall, she had an incredible voice, and her 2022 project No Luv was a huge hit among fans. Songs like "Track & Field" and "What I Want" were beloved by her supporters, and were a great example of her talent. In Kasino's post, he revealed just how saddened he is by her passing. There is no doubt she meant a lot to her family and those around her. Artist Monaleo also spoke out on Enchanting's passing, saying "i’ll see you later sister . save me a spot baby! i love u 4L and after."

LilCJ Kasino Confirms Enchanting's Passing

"They Pulled The Plug Bro This Shit So Fucked Up I Just Knew You was Finna Pull Threw," Kasino wrote. "You gone Forever Be Stop6 Princess & Kasino First Lady. They Don’t Know All Hours You Spent At The Kasino Studio Sleeping There Making Music Putting This Shit Together And You Went Way Further Than Us I Always Told You How Proud I Was Of You , You Brought @laflare1017 To The H66D & I was The First Person You Called Ill Never Forget You Kept It Solid Threw Yo Whole Career It Was None I Couldn’t call You for, You Fucked The Gang Up With This One."

Monaleo Shares A Message