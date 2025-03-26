Meek Mill Shuts Down Claim He Was Held For Ransom By L.A. Crips

Meek Mill cannot catch a break. The rapper becomes a punching bag whenever he does something these days. Now, people are seemingly reaching into the past to find instances in which Meek Mill was taken advantage of. Luce Cannon alleged that the rapper was kidnapped by members of the L.A. Crips and held for ransom a few years back. The music figure said that Rick Ross was forced to pay $50K to secure his release. Meek caught wind of this story on Tuesday night, and did his best to dispel it.

"This guy must be using a story to confuse his indictment," Meek Mill said regarding Cannon. "I never seen him B4. I woulda put him to "gods test" on the spot." The rapper went on to assert that he would never have allowed himself to be a pawn in a negotiation. "I never even met buddy but I don't 'negotiate' with fake thugs," he added. "Ask him what chain because all my chains some sh*t lol watches all 300k up vibes." Luce Cannon told Off Record host DJ Akademiks that Meek was targeted because of the way he was talking "real reckless" on Twitter. Ironically, the rapper used Twitter to mount his defense.

Meek Mill Luce Cannon

Meek proceeded to go on a Los Angeles rant. "It's a real world real la n**gas that respect the sh*t out me," he explained. "How I carry myself in an open arms wya to build my people up ion care where you from. That's why you seen my around NIPSEY and others. Men of respect and honor." He cited other West Coast artists he's cool with, including Mustard and YG, but Meek made a point of highlighting his association with artists who promoted positivity. Not kidnapping and ransom.