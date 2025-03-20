DJ Akademiks Rips Into "Dummy" Meek Mill Over Snitching Allegations

DJ Akademiks and Meek Mill are never going to get along. They have spent most of their careers taking shots at each other via social media. At this point, culturally speaking, Ak vs Meek is a load bearing beef. We wouldn't know what to do without it. That said, we did not expect it to reignite on Thursday. The No Jumper podcast was referenced in a RICO case. A fan tagged Meek Mill, claiming the references sound similar to snitching allegations the rapper made about DJ Akademiks in the past. Meek ran with it, and all hell broke loose as a result.

Meek Mill quote tweeted the fan and attempted an "I told you so" response. The problem is that DJ Akademiks has no connection to the RICO case, so the rapper didn't really have much to go on beyond hate. "You think the geeks want the street guy really from the street talking," he asked, an obvious dig against Ak. "While thy get intimidated and insecure? These all bots and campaigns." Akademiks didn't hesitate to clap back. The media personality tore into Meek Mill, and pointed out the ways in which the rapper is a hypocrite. "Take some accountability dummy," he wrote, before launching into a multi-tweet rant.

Read More: Big U Refutes RICO Charges On Instagram Before Turning Himself In

DJ Akademiks Meek Mill Twitter

"U cried about violating probation when u posted a [sic] Instagram video of yourself doing a wheelie and got locked up later," DJ Akademiks asserted. "You street dudes do the most snitching." The streamer did contradict himself a bit with the next statement, but he seemingly couldn't resist the insult. He called out Meek Mill for not being the "street" artist he claims to be. "How many times you threatened me on here?" he asked. "Street n**gas don't tweet all day like you." DJ Akademiks decided to circle the block on Meek and add insult to, well insult.

Ak criticized the rapper for not taking responsibility for the role he played in his own legal troubles. "The cops locked him up off his own IG video," he asserted. "And he still tweeting talking sh*t blaming people. Street n**gas stay off internet." Meek Mill did not respond to DJ Akademiks' tweets. One can assume he will have plenty to say, however, the next time they get into a social media tussle. We know it's going to happen again.