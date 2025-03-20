Big U Refutes RICO Charges On Instagram Before Turning Himself In

Big U has been arrested and accused of "mafia-like" crimes, and he shared some crucial insights before giving himself up.

Big U is in serious trouble. The music executive was charged with conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act on Wednesday. He was taken into custody alongside several other men who are alleged to be involved with "mafia-like" crimes. Big U was not taken against his will, however. The executive posted a video to Instagram in which he detailed his precarious legal situation. He divulged some of the questions that federal officers asked, and vowed to turn himself in following its recording. He did just that.

"This probably gonna be my last video," Big U told viewers. "I'm gonna turn myself in and see what's going on." The executive claimed that Wack 100 and 600 were responsible for the RICO charges made against him, which he dubbed "bull crap." Big U went as far as to allege that 600 was with the federal officers who raided his various homes. "600 was actually with the police when they raided my house," the executive asserted. "He's actually got video and footage of it, so y'all know what y'all dealing with." He then claimed that the feds questioned him about beef he has with Wack 100 as well as Luce Cannon.

Big U Arrested

Big U blamed these men for his current predicament, as well as those who perpetuated beef online. "All y'all who be promoting what these n**gas saying," he explained. "Giving these likes, all y'all supporting this. All y'all guilty of this f*ck sh*t." The man born Eugene Henley, Jr. then narrowed his focus to Wack 100. He accused the music executive of threatening to "take" his contracts by working with the feds to keep people from working with him. "They going around intimidating everybody," he posited.

"I guess it is what it is," Big U added, as he turned his cap backwards. "This the price of being Black and trying to help somebody. Trying to help your community. You're just guilty because somebody don't like you... and y'all gonna promote it." The music executive wrapped up the video by claiming that he "ain't did nothing."

