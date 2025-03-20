Wack 100 Eviscerates Big U For Claiming Wack Is Responsible For His RICO Arrest

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 08: Eugene "Big U" Henley attends "Hip Hop Uncovered" Atlanta Premiere at Oak Atlanta on February 08, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Big U turned himself in after Bricc Baby, Luce Cannon, and various other individuals were arrested on RICO charges in Los Angeles.

Wack 100 may be known for his combative headlines involving his beef with Aaron The Plumber and many more, but one online narrative he won't stand for is cooperation with the police. Eugene Henley, better known as Big U, recently turned himself in after law enforcement authorities arrested Bricc Baby, Luce Cannon, and more individuals in Los Angeles earlier this week as part of a sweeping RICO case against Henley. He claims that Wack and others are responsible for his arrest, something that the manager denied fervently in a new call clip that emerged on social media. Not only did he mention other people that Henley should be looking at with raised eyebrows, but he also challenged him on every front, whether that's in the streets or in the music business.

"This is probably going to be my last video," Big U had expressed in the video accusing Wack 100 and addressing the "bull crap" RICO charges against him. "I'm going to turn myself in and see what's going on. [...] 600 was actually with the police when they raided my house. He's actually got video and footage of it, so y'all know what y'all dealing with. All y'all who be promoting what these n***as saying, giving these likes, all y'all supporting this. All y'all guilty of this f**k s**t. [...] They going around intimidating everybody. I guess it is what it is. This the price of being Black and trying to help somebody. Trying to help your community. You're just guilty because somebody don't like you... and y'all gonna promote it."

Who Is Big U?

Meanwhile, Adam22 had to explain that No Jumper has nothing to do with this Big U RICO case, despite the brand popping up various times in the indictment due to their connections to Bricc Baby and Luce Cannon. "F**k outta here. You know what I do," he responded to folks' conspiracies online. "I'm not seeing anything [in the indictment] that says anything about stuff [Bricc has] done in the last two years since he's been f***ing with [No Jumper]. I do employ people from the streets. People from the streets sometimes get caught up in federal RICO indictments [or] whatever the f**k this s**t is. [...] I got love for Luce. We're going to be documenting this whole thing, helping them along the way. Anybody acting like this is because of No Jumper, no. No Jumper was the antidote!"

For those unaware, Eugene Henly – AKA Big U – is a music executive, philanthropist, community advocate, and alleged gang boss in Los Angeles supposedly connected to the Rollin' 60s Neighborhood Crips. His RICO indictment accuses him of running a "mafia-like" enterprise through his industry connections and charity efforts, accusations which he completely denies.

