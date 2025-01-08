Wack 100 Addresses Rumors He Got Stripped During Brawl Outside Of “No Jumper” Studio

Wack 100 has set the record straight.

Earlier this week, a viral brawl took place outside of the No Jumper studio in Los Angeles. In no time, rumors about the brutal altercation began to make their rounds online, along with speculation about who was involved. Some even theorized that one of the men assaulted was Wack 100. While this has proven to be untrue, he discussed the debacle during a recent interview with VladTV.

During the interview, Wack clarified that he was not trying to get involved. According to him, he had already retreated to a car by the time someone allegedly pulled a gun out. He explained that he was simply prioritizing the safety of both himself and his crew, shutting down any and all outlandish rumors circulating on the internet.

Wack 100 Reflects On Viral Brawl Outside Of No Jumper Studio

"What was unique about was, if my people would have started reacting, it was so many extra people there that my people didn't know that my team could have ended up clashing with the losing team," he said. "Because it was so many people there that people didn't know... Before you know it it would have went from one thing to a whole other thing." Wack continued, suggesting that the incident might serve as a good example of what could happen if one decides to take their trolling offline.

Wack's latest remarks come just days after Adam22 confronted him about the brawl, accusing him of orchestrating it. "I would start with the fact that there was a pretty vicious assault that took place at my facility, and you seem weirdly unapologetic about it," he said last week. "You don't seem terribly concerned about it. Whereas for me, this has been a significant source of bad press as well as a potential legal risk." Wack pushed back, arguing that he wasn't happy about the "bad press" he's gotten amid rumors that he got beat up.