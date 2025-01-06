Adam22 Confronts Wack100 About Being "Unapologetic" Over Recent Assault At No Jumper Studios

Adam22 and Wack 100 addressed the viral brawl that took place at the No Jumper Studios last week in the latest episode of their podcast. In a confrontation, Adam accuses Wack of being the "mastermind" behind the violent attack and sensationalizes it based on Wack's demeanor. "I would start with the fact that there was a pretty vicious assault that took place at my facility, and you [Wack] seem weirdly unapologetic about it," says Adam to Wack. "You don't seem terribly concerned about it. Whereas for me, this has been a significant source of bad press as well as a potential legal risk.."
Wack 100 defended himself against Adam's assumption, saying, "Bad press?! Bro, my mother, my grandmother, R&B's ex-husband, we're sorry for Wack getting his a$$-whopped. I'm the one now that got his a$$-whopped. Talking about bad press." Wack is claiming that social media believed it was him being assaulted and stripped during the melee outside of the No Jumper Studios. It has been proven that it was not Wack being assaulted in the viral footage.
Adam22 & Wack100 Argues About Viral Brawl At No Jumper
Adam proceeds to identify Wack with "Main Character Syndrome." "See, you making it about the fact that some people thought it was you getting beat up is important," Adam replied. "That's an important thing to highlight here. Who the f*ck cares that people thought you got beat up? Obviously, that's not even true. But you're posting about this nonstop. Making it all about yourself... It's about that the assault took place at my facility in the first place."
The heated exchange would continue, with Wack denying that he excessively promoted the assault footage. Prior to the podcast, Adam22 issued an official statement that banned all parties involved from the No Jumper Studios. The podcaster expressed that he does not condone any violence at his facility. With the belief he was among the banned, Wack 100 shared an Instagram post that stated he and Adam22 have a contract and he will be at No Jumper as scheduled to podcast and honor the contract's agreements.
