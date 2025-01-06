Adam22 Confronts Wack100 About Being "Unapologetic" Over Recent Assault At No Jumper Studios

Adam22 & Wack100 meet face-to-face to address the viral assault that led to Adam banning everyone involved.

Adam22 and Wack 100 addressed the viral brawl that took place at the No Jumper Studios last week in the latest episode of their podcast. In a confrontation, Adam accuses Wack of being the "mastermind" behind the violent attack and sensationalizes it based on Wack's demeanor. "I would start with the fact that there was a pretty vicious assault that took place at my facility, and you [Wack] seem weirdly unapologetic about it," says Adam to Wack. "You don't seem terribly concerned about it. Whereas for me, this has been a significant source of bad press as well as a potential legal risk.."

Wack 100 defended himself against Adam's assumption, saying, "Bad press?! Bro, my mother, my grandmother, R&B's ex-husband, we're sorry for Wack getting his a$$-whopped. I'm the one now that got his a$$-whopped. Talking about bad press." Wack is claiming that social media believed it was him being assaulted and stripped during the melee outside of the No Jumper Studios. It has been proven that it was not Wack being assaulted in the viral footage.

Adam22 & Wack100 Argues About Viral Brawl At No Jumper

Adam proceeds to identify Wack with "Main Character Syndrome." "See, you making it about the fact that some people thought it was you getting beat up is important," Adam replied. "That's an important thing to highlight here. Who the f*ck cares that people thought you got beat up? Obviously, that's not even true. But you're posting about this nonstop. Making it all about yourself... It's about that the assault took place at my facility in the first place."