Adam22 Reveals That Man Who Was Viciously Beaten And Stripped Is Allegedly In A Coma

The "No Jumper" host is ready for this to be over.

Adam22 is growing more and more angry with everything that's come with the recent skirmish outside of his No Jumper studio. If you remember, two crews met up in the parking lot late and night, with one of them coming out pretty unscathed. The group of men that weren't so lucky really got beat down bad. In fact, one of them was even stripped completely naked and knocked out cold. One of the witnesses managed to get all of the brutal footage and uploaded it to social media. It quickly went viral, and it's been a recurring headline for the last two and a half weeks.

Since the video surfaced, Adam22 and Wack 100 have been at odds. The former's publicist sent some sort of message to the latter and he wasn't too happy about it. "Why you couldn't be a man, the man you say you are? It don't work that way. I don't go away easy homie. Yeah, I'm a exposer. I got your message. I got your little instructions. But that don't mean I gotta agree to it or hear it." Then, the finally met face-to-face on the set and Adam started out by accusing Wack of being the "mastermind" behind the brawl. "I would start with the fact that there was a pretty vicious assault that took place at my facility, and you seem weirdly unapologetic about it."

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Admits She Fears Tory Lanez Will Shoot Her Again

Adam22 Is Still Not Too Happy About The Brawl

Wack sort of continued to make Adam's point by worrying about the fact that everyone thought it was him who was stripped. It's worth noting that the talent manager was not the man brutalized. Adam then accused Wack of having "Main Character Syndrome." "See, you making it about the fact that some people thought it was you getting beat up is important... Who the f*** cares that people thought you got beat up? Obviously, that's not even true. But you're posting about this nonstop. Making it all about yourself... It's about that the assault took place at my facility in the first place."

Unfortunately, things continue to snowball for Adam22, as he has just learned some frightening information in regard to the Wack 100 look-alike. He claimed he received a phone call telling him that he is allegedly in a coma. "This has been yet to be confirmed, but I heard that the fool who got stripped naked is in a coma and not responsive right now," he revealed. Adam then proceeded to call out Luce Cannon, a frequent guest of the show and the leader of the crew who shared the fight online. "Luce, what the f*** were you thinking? Doing that in the first place, sure. Putting the video out... I don't know..." Adam doesn't really know where to go from here from a legal standpoint due to the video revealing everything already and he's also pondering the thought of it turning into a murder investigation.