Wack 100 Has An Ominous Message for Adam22 Following Alleged Fight Outside Of No Jumper Studio

Wack 100 isn't happy about a text message from he received from Adam22.

Wack 100 shared a lengthy video on social media addressed to Adam22 following his alleged involvement in the altercation that took place outside of the No Jumper office. Without going into detail, Wack explained that he received a message from Adam's publicist and wasn't happy about what it said. The video comes after Adam addressed the incident by vowing to ban anyone who brings violence to his property.

"Why you couldn't be a man, the man you say you are?" Wack questioned in his rant. "It don't work that way. I don't go away easy homie. Yeah, I'm a exposer. I got your message. I got your little instructions. But that don't mean I gotta agree to it or hear it."

Wack 100 Attends The Game's "Born To Rap" Listening Event

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 21: Wack 100 attends Prolific Presents The Game "Born To Rap" listening event during BET Weekend at Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on June 21, 2019, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

From there, Wack brings up his show with the No Jumper host. "We got a contract. Once a week, we're supposed to meet at a certain set time, Adam, a time that you set," he continued. Before concluding, he said he would pretend he never received the text message in question. "I'ma act like Thursday is a regular normal Thursday." It's unclear what exactly sparked the feud between the two podcast co-hosts.

Wack 100 Addresses Adam22

Adam has previously condemned the alleged altercation, saying in a video online: "Anybody who brings any type of violence to my office, to the building, to my area, you are immediately X'd out. You're not allowed on the property. There's a lot of people I like that this applies to. If you do any of that bullsh*t, it's over." Check out Wack 100's message for Adam22 below and be on the lookout for further updates on HotNewHipHop.