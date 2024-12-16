Wack 100 Claps Back At Lefty Gunplay By Roasting His Kendrick Lamar Feature & Poor Album Sales

It seems the beef began back during a conversation between Adam22 and Wack.

For almost the last year, talent manager Wack 100, and California rapper Lefty Gunplay, have been going at one another. If you want to get a gist of what's been going on, check out the Bootleg Kev and No Jumper interviews below. Near the beginning of 2024, not many had heard of the latter. But in the last month, he's become a MC that people are keeping their eyes on. His feature on the now viral Kendrick Lamar GNX hit "tv off" has garnered him some buzz and has led to listeners tapping in more frequently to his catalog. Still, what some may not know is that on November 22, the day that K. Dot's album dropped; Lefty's Most Valuable Gangbanger also made landfall. But despite the uptick in traffic, the tape didn't do so hot.

In fact, it didn't even hit four digits, as it sold just "no thousand 500" equivalent units. This was a fact that Wack 100 made sure to hammer home in a recent interview with Vlad TV. He did so by using Lefty's own feature on "tv off" against in him in the process. "Now let me tell you what I think that is: Crazy, scary, spooky, hilarious." Speaking of those lyrics, Wack 100 also dismissed how much of feature it really was.

The Beef Between Wack 100 & Lefty Gunplay Continues

"Is it true to say that maybe everybody (Wallie the Sensei, AzChike, etc.) was called in, and he's the only one whose verse didn't stand up and they took something to make something just because it was like an amnesty situation?" Vlad then came to the defense of Lefty Gunplay saying how big of a deal it is to be on a Kendrick album in 2024. Wack did agree with that, but he feels he wasn't actually on the record. "You cannot identify what these four words represent," he began.

More Backstory On Their History