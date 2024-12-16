Wack 100 Claps Back At Lefty Gunplay By Roasting His Kendrick Lamar Feature & Poor Album Sales

BYZachary Horvath750 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
The Game Hosts Special Screening Of His New Film "The Making of The Documentary 2"
HOLLYWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 28: Music Manager "Wack 100" attends The Games special screening of his new film "The Making of The Documentary 2" at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on September 28, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Keipher McKennie/Getty Images.)
It seems the beef began back during a conversation between Adam22 and Wack.

For almost the last year, talent manager Wack 100, and California rapper Lefty Gunplay, have been going at one another. If you want to get a gist of what's been going on, check out the Bootleg Kev and No Jumper interviews below. Near the beginning of 2024, not many had heard of the latter. But in the last month, he's become a MC that people are keeping their eyes on. His feature on the now viral Kendrick Lamar GNX hit "tv off" has garnered him some buzz and has led to listeners tapping in more frequently to his catalog. Still, what some may not know is that on November 22, the day that K. Dot's album dropped; Lefty's Most Valuable Gangbanger also made landfall. But despite the uptick in traffic, the tape didn't do so hot.

In fact, it didn't even hit four digits, as it sold just "no thousand 500" equivalent units. This was a fact that Wack 100 made sure to hammer home in a recent interview with Vlad TV. He did so by using Lefty's own feature on "tv off" against in him in the process. "Now let me tell you what I think that is: Crazy, scary, spooky, hilarious." Speaking of those lyrics, Wack 100 also dismissed how much of feature it really was.

Read More: Slowthai Found Not Guilty In Rape Case

The Beef Between Wack 100 & Lefty Gunplay Continues

"Is it true to say that maybe everybody (Wallie the Sensei, AzChike, etc.) was called in, and he's the only one whose verse didn't stand up and they took something to make something just because it was like an amnesty situation?" Vlad then came to the defense of Lefty Gunplay saying how big of a deal it is to be on a Kendrick album in 2024. Wack did agree with that, but he feels he wasn't actually on the record. "You cannot identify what these four words represent," he began.

More Backstory On Their History

"It's not a hook, it's not a bridge, it's not a verse. We're gonna call it what it is, four words." Wack 100 then went on to pose to Vlad if he thinks Lamar would have been fine laying down something similar to what Lefty did on a Dr. Dre tape. He thinks so, but Wack completely disagreed. He did give the rising Cali artist his props, but it's clear that the animosity is still there.

Read More: Steve-O Says Kendrick Lamar Won The Battle Against Drake Because He's Cooler

[Via] [Via] [Via] [Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
...