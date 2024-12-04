Lefty Gunplay & Hitta J3 Capitalize On Their Nods From Kendrick Lamar With "Stoopid"

It's a West Coast takeover on "Stoopid," one of Lefty Gunplay's newest tracks. It's off his most recent project, Most Valuable Gangbanger, which is his fourth tape of 2024. He's quickly become a prolific artist after getting his start professionally last year. By the way, all of those tapes we mentioned are his first four of his career. That hard work has been paying off for the California rapper, as he landed a big-time feature that will carry a lot of momentum for him going forward. Of course, we are talking about his placement on Kendrick Lamar's now viral hit off of GNX, "tv off." But don't get it twisted, he's got talent and it's all over this track below.
As we said, it's an all-Cali link-up, with Hitta J3, 19-year-old YS, and Bozo in the mix. Speaking of J3, he also got the chance to shine on Lamar's project. You can find him on the title track deeper into the record. Overall, this track is a major banger, with an excellent gangsta rap-like beat. That comes courtesy of Damn James! (Kanye West, Meek Mill, Ella Mai) and Ty Dolla $ign. It's mean, it's lean, and extremely hard-hitting right from the jump. J3 really kicks the track off right with some intimidating bars and nice flow over the slower production. Gunplay follows up right after, then YS, with Bozo maybe having the best verse of them all. But no one misses and it's a track we can Gunplay hanging his hat on.
"Stoopid" - Lefty Gunplay, Hitta J3, YS, & Bozo
Quotable Lyrics:
Whoopin’, soft white like cool whip
Shoot s***
Meet the whoops, welcome to the movement
Ayy, I done brung the roster to the ruprint
Shut your mouth, can’t do loose lips
Tryna keep up, they still losing