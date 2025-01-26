Meet The Whoops & AD Rep L.A. To The Fullest On New Single "CUHMUNITY FREESTYLE"

The Jay Worthy-led Los Angeles rap crew Meet The Whoops – which also includes Hitta J3, Mari Ruger, Rosecrans HopOut, Slumlord Trill, YS, and CEO Wacko – just tapped fellow L.A. MC AD for the triumphant and Harry Fraud-produced "CUHMUNITY FREESTYLE." It follows their last release, "Whoop Whoop," and carries a similarly celebratory tone that looks back on the incredible year that the West Coast has experienced. It's not a West Coast bounce on this track, though, as Fraud instead opts for a boom-bap percussion pattern backed with grand brass that makes a lot out of a little.
If you're unfamiliar with AD's work, we'd recommend some of his excellent 2020 output such as his Julio Nights project. Elsewhere, when it comes to the rest of Meet The Whoops, they all have a lot of material to enjoy. Hitta J3, for example, recently got into it with Top5 via a diss track, adding to the extracurricular expansions of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle that provoked much of this West Coast celebration in the past ten months or so. Jay Worthy also continues to drop killer material, and it's heartening to see hip-hop audiences on a wider level celebrate underground Los Angeles artists who never got their fair share of the spotlight until now.
All in all, "CUHMUNITY FREESTYLE" is a very fun and solid posse cut that shows off a lot of lyrical charisma, chemistry... And, well, community. Meet The Whoops and AD should definitely have much more heat on the way as they expand this Los Angeles renaissance.
Meet The Whoops & AD's "CUHMUNITY FREESTYLE"
Quotable Lyrics
6'4" rider feel,
Gotta tie a flag around the steering wheel,
Before I heard of J. Prince, I had to Rap-A-Lot, bag of rock,
Another bag, here's a new piece, I'm cashing out,