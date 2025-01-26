Meet The Whoops & AD Rep L.A. To The Fullest On New Single "CUHMUNITY FREESTYLE"

Harry Fraud cooked up a triumphant beat for this one.

All in all, "CUHMUNITY FREESTYLE" is a very fun and solid posse cut that shows off a lot of lyrical charisma, chemistry... And, well, community. Meet The Whoops and AD should definitely have much more heat on the way as they expand this Los Angeles renaissance.

If you're unfamiliar with AD 's work, we'd recommend some of his excellent 2020 output such as his Julio Nights project. Elsewhere, when it comes to the rest of Meet The Whoops, they all have a lot of material to enjoy. Hitta J3, for example, recently got into it with Top5 via a diss track , adding to the extracurricular expansions of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle that provoked much of this West Coast celebration in the past ten months or so. Jay Worthy also continues to drop killer material , and it's heartening to see hip-hop audiences on a wider level celebrate underground Los Angeles artists who never got their fair share of the spotlight until now.

The Jay Worthy-led Los Angeles rap crew Meet The Whoops – which also includes Hitta J3, Mari Ruger, Rosecrans HopOut, Slumlord Trill, YS , and CEO Wacko – just tapped fellow L.A. MC AD for the triumphant and Harry Fraud -produced "CUHMUNITY FREESTYLE." It follows their last release, " Whoop Whoop ," and carries a similarly celebratory tone that looks back on the incredible year that the West Coast has experienced. It's not a West Coast bounce on this track, though, as Fraud instead opts for a boom-bap percussion pattern backed with grand brass that makes a lot out of a little.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.