Jay Worthy & MadeInTYO Release First Joint Album, "Time After Time"

Rapper Jay Worthy and singer MadeInTYO came together to release a new joint album. Time After Time is their first collaborative effort. It comes as Jay Worthy's third album of 2024, and MadeInTYO's second. The album is in line with the music Worthy typically makes, with sparse, vibe-heavy production. For those who are only familiar with MadeInTYO for his viral track "Uber Everywhere," it may be a surprise to hear him rap over production like this. However, he has embraced the sound in recent years and has found a pocket that works for him. The two have some real chemistry on this album, and keep it just brief enough for fans to want to hear another release from the two in the future.
As far as the content of the album is concerned, Jay Worthy and MadeinTYO find themselves waxing poetic about street life, boasting about their success, and showing appreciation for their lives. The album works in contrast to Worthy's previous release Magic Hour, an out-and-out G-Funk album. However, it is not dissimilar to other music in his discography, particularly his releases with Sean House as part of LNDN DRGS. MadeInTYO's TYO 808, an album he produced himself and released earlier this year, leaned closer to the sound of their joint release. A spacy, woozy, almost cloud rap-like approach. Worthy is a prolific artist, and this is the latest in what has been a highly successful year for the Canadian rapper. If you listen to this and want to hear more MadeinTYO production, we'd recommend Ransom's SMOKE & MIRRORS EP. Stream this new release now.
Jay Worthy & MadeInTYO - Time After Time
Time After Time tracklist:
Intro
Master Delux
Nino
School Daze
Chop
Fashion Week
Interlude
London Carry-On
Antiqua Barrio
Outro