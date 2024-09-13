Jay Worthy & MadeInTYO Release First Joint Album, "Time After Time"

Rapper Jay Worthy and singer MadeInTYO came together to release a new joint album. Time After Time is their first collaborative effort. It comes as Jay Worthy's third album of 2024, and MadeInTYO's second. The album is in line with the music Worthy typically makes, with sparse, vibe-heavy production. For those who are only familiar with MadeInTYO for his viral track "Uber Everywhere," it may be a surprise to hear him rap over production like this. However, he has embraced the sound in recent years and has found a pocket that works for him. The two have some real chemistry on this album, and keep it just brief enough for fans to want to hear another release from the two in the future.