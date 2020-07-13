Jay Worthy
- SongsJay Worthy Goes Off On "Christopher Walken" Featuring Jake OneJay makes a quick return. By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesJay Worthy Links With Kamaiyah And Producer Harry Fraud For "THE AM3RICAN DREAM"The trio brings out the best in each other. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsJay Worthy Recruits Kamaiyah And Harry Fraud For Grand "9AM"This single is a follow-up to his last song with OHGEESY and Wiz Khalifa.By Zachary Horvath
- SongsJay Worthy, Wiz Khalifa & OHGEESY Team Up For New Single, "From The Jump"This West Coast banger eschews a lyrical focus for pure vibes.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- NewsJay Worthy & Harry Fraud Secure The Bag On "You Take The Credit, We'll Take The Check"Jay Worthy & Harry Fraud are back together on "You Take The Credit, We'll Take The Check" featuring Curren$y, Conway, and more. By Aron A.
- NewsJay Worthy & Harry Fraud Link With Kamaiyah On "Good Lookin'"Jay Worthy and Harry Fraud tap Kamaiyah for their second single off of "You Take the Credit, We’ll Take the Check."
By Aron A.
- NewsJay Worthy & Harry Fraud Tap Conway & Big Body Bes For "Helicopter Homicide"Jay Worthy and Harry Fraud join forces on "Helicopter Homicide" ft. Conway and Big Body Bes.By Aron A.
- NewsLarry June & Jay Worthy Unveil "2 P'z In A Pod" Ft. Cee-Lo Green, Jim Jones & MoreLarry June and Jay Worthy connect for their new joint project, "2 P'z In A Pod." By Aron A.
- NewsJay Worthy & Larry June Link Up For "Leave It Up To Me"Jay and June's new song will appear on their collaborative "Two P's in a Pod" project.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsJay Worthy Drops Off "Two4Two"Jay Worthy shares "Two4Two" ft. Sean House, Na-Kel Smith, DJ Mr. Rogers, Leven Kali, and more. By Aron A.
- NewsJay Worthy Tackles Classic Beats On "ST. LGND 94"Jay Worthy is back with his new EP, "St. LGNDS 94." By Aron A.
- NewsJay Worthy & Sha Hef Connect For New Project "No Sleep For The Wicked"Jay Worthy and Sha Hef offer their new collaborative tape. By Aron A.
- NewsJay Worthy & Shlohmo Unleash "Til The Morning" EPJay Worthy comes through with his third project of the year.By Aron A.
- NewsJay Worthy & Shlohmo Team Up On "Mama Used To Say"Jay Worthy & Shlohmo prepare for the release of their joint project tomorrow.By Aron A.
- NewsJay Worthy Taps Krayzie Bone & Shlohmo For Hazy Single "Ride"Jay Worthy taps Krayzie Bone and Shlohmo for his smoked out new single.By Aron A.