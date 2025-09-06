Jay Worthy & Larry June Are Cruising On New Single "2P'z"

Back in 2022, Jay Worthy and Larry June dropped the 2 P'z In A Pod collaborative album with LNDN DRGS, and it seems like they are still as sharp together as ever in the booth. Ahead of the former's upcoming releases, they just dropped the "2P'z" single produced by Sean House and Teeko, a return to form that is just as breezy as we expected.

A killer Luther Vandross sample provides a lot of soul on here with a crisp drum beat, funky guitars, gorgeous strings, and some occasional wondrous chords. It stays in the same vibe and place for the whole runtime, but the loop is very satisfying and it's also steady enough for both MCs to flow very well over it. The Life Is Beautiful spitter is a bit more thorough when it comes to his rhyme schemes and punchlines, whereas Jay goes for a more straightforward but nonetheless compelling verse.

Lyrically, these artists are just enjoying the good life and the success of their careers, and the energy is infectious. They always put out a lot of material, and their prolific output often results in some real gems for hip-hop fans in any given year. For example, June has another big album this year in Until Night Comes, the new collab installment with Cardo Got Wings.

Furthermore, we will see what else Jay Worthy and Larry June have to offer fans in 2025. Hopefully it's a lot more heat, which we know we can reliably depend on.

Jay Worthy & Larry June – "2P'z"