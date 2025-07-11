Larry June & Cardo Got Wings Reunite Once Again For New Album, "Until Night Comes"

Larry June and Cardo Got Wings have worked together on full-length projects a number of times in the past.

Larry June and Cardo Got Wings have finally shared their collaborative album, Until Night Comes, after months of anticipation from fans. They previously released the songs "Black Man" and "Ya Feel Me" as singles for the project. The full tracklist features collaborations with E-40, Don Toliver, Wiz Khalifa, and more across its 14 songs.

Fans appear to be loving the new album. "Larry’s one of those artists that drops consistently, you know what to expect every time, and it never disappoints. West coast we cruising," one user wrote on Reddit on Friday. Another added: "Meet Me on Harbor, 7 Mile Bike Ride pt. 2, and Canadian Snow is some of the best Larry has put out in awhile. Overall feeling this! Cardo is probably his best producer match imo."

Until Night Comes isn't the first time Larry June and Cardo Got Wings have worked together. Back in 2023, they teamed up for The Night Shift. After dropping Into the Late Night, in 2021, June told Billboard: "Cardo helped me create this new sound — you listen to any of my [older] tapes, I wasn’t coming like this. Cardo sent me that groove, and it just brought something different out of me and I just ran with it. It only sound good on his beats. We just getting started, forreal.”

Larry June & Cardo Got Wings - "Until Night Comes"

Tracklist:

  1. From Uncle Herm Pt. 6
  2. 50's in the City
  3. Black Man
  4. Meet Me on Harbor (feat. Black C)
  5. 7 Mile Bike Ride Pt. 2
  6. Organic Free Range Chicken
  7. Cardo's Groove
  8. Ya Feel Me (feat. E-40)
  9. Gotta Be Love
  10. On The Unda
  11. 100 Bags (feat. Don Toliver)
  12. Canadian Snow
  13. Still Game Related (feat. Payroll Giovanni & HBK)
  14. Until Night Comes (feat. Wiz Khalifa & Richie Rich)

