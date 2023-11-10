Larry June And Cardo Come Through With A Stacked Feature List On “The Night Shift”

When you think about the best rapper and producer duos, there are obvious ones that come to mind right away. However, one that does not get talked about enough is Larry June and Cardo. They have been riding on the same effortless wavelength for a few years now. June and Cardo are back now with their third tape, The Night Shift.

Larry June has been keeping himself busy like he always has. Earlier this year, the San Francisco native was working alongside another iconic producer, The Alchemist, for The Great Escape. Additionally, he has been on tons of other singles and albums. June can be found with artists such as Knucks, MIKE, Peezy, and more.

Listen To The Night Shift By Larry June And Cardo

For this latest entry into each of their discographies, they decided to go big. By that, we mean the features. There is tons of talent all throughout the 17-track LP. 2 Chainz, ScHoolboy Q, The Alchemist, Blxst, and Jordan Ward, are just a few to name. Ahead of its release, there were three singles to promote it. "Without You (Blxst Interlude)," "Chops on the Blade," and "The Good Kind," all brought their own flare. Check out the project on your favorite streaming platform now.

The Night Shift Tracklist:

Clocked In Chops on the Blade Ocean Cuisine with 2 Chainz Love of Money Sweet Lady with DeJ Loaf Pop Out (feat. ScHoolboy Q) The Great Escape with The Alchemist Glasshouse Knockin' Without You (Blxst Interlude) with Blxst GRGP with Too $hort, Peezy Stickin' and Movin' Won't Wait with Jordan Ward Let Me Know Made A Way with Payroll Giovanni Road Runnin' Big Fish with Alemán The Good Kind

