Knucks, Larry June, And Kenny Beats “I Suppose,” Make A Great Collaboration

UK rapper Knucks is making waves across the pond in the British music scene. So much so, that he teams up with one of the kings of vibe, Larry June, and famous producer Kenny Beats, for his new single. The song, “I Suppose,” is all about being at the top of the rap game even with people coming for you, but ignoring all of the outside noise. Knucks oozes confidence all over the glamorous trap production that Kenny Beats provides. The chorus, which is below, is so catchy and his unwavering personality sets up the rest of the track perfectly.

His verse is also great, as he raps, “Don’t even chat to me ’bout features, G /

N***** gotta pay me for the quote (What).” Then, when Larry June comes in, his post-chorus shows off his singing ability and he nails it. It is a nice segway into his verse where he thinks back to his past. However, it is about the journey and the struggles that make you great. He raps, “I been goin’ through motions, tryna make it home / Through these ups and downs, tryna right my wrongs / I still think about them days, I was losin’ hope / It’s levels to success, my n****, you the G.O.A.T.”

Watch The Music Video For Knucks “I Suppose”

Overall, this song is really well put together. A lot of the credit deserves to go to Kenny Beats. He continues to lay down some terrific beats in the studio. He is a chameleon in that he can make your typical trap beat that gets your head nodding. But then, he can also surprise you with more unconventional production like on the short project with Denzel Curry, UNLOCKED. Everyone deserves their flowers for this song for the themes it provides as well as the production being grand and triumphant.

What are your initial thoughts on this new track from Kenny Beats, Knucks, and Larry June, “I Suppose?” Who has the best performance on the song? Is Kenny Beats one of the best producers in hip-hop currently? We want to know what you have to say, so be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the hottest song releases and all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

I said they were comin’ from us, but that ain’t made no different

Huh, said they got somethin’ for Knucks, but that ain’t your ego, is it?

Yo, thought I was comin’ one up, but I got my people clickin’

Yeah, I can see you’re whippin’, n***** so ego driven

But I’m just a real G, I suppose, tell the man put it on me, I suppose

