Larry June, Cardo, And Blxst Do Not Want To Lose Their Women On “Without You (Blxst Interlude)”

Larry June and Minnesota-born producer Cardo Got Wingz are a perfect pairing. They have proven that time and time again over the past few years. Their work relationship dates back to 2020 with Cruise Usa. It was a short eight-track project that gave us our first look at what this duo could produce in the future. June and Cardo noticed what they could accomplish together, so they wasted little to no time.

In 2021 they put out their second LP, Into The Late Night. From there these two established a reputation for crafting effortless after-hours cruising cuts. Now, since August of this year, June and Cardo have been getting ready for their third helping of cuts. The first of which was "The Good Kind." It has the ultimate feeling of summer and driving around town with all of the windows and sunroof open.

Listen To "Without You (Blxst Interlude)" From Larry June, Cardo, And Blxst

Secondly, we got a sequel of sorts with "Chops on the Blade." Now, we have the third single from "THE NIGHT SHIFT" with "Without You (Blxst Interlude)." You guessed it. Blxst makes an appearance singing with his recognizable voice. This track talks about not letting all of the outside distractions of money and fame make you lose sight of the love you have for your woman.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new single from Larry June, Cards, and Blxst, "Without You (Blxst Interlude)?" Are you ready for another June and Cardo album soon? Is this the best single from the tape so far?

Quotable Lyrics:

Never steppin' out of bounds when I triple double out of town

Get the money since you been around

You like my lil' lucky charm or somethin'

These b*****s really ain't talkin' 'bout nothin

Soon as I'm up, they come all the sudden

Gotta be close to home

