Larry June And Cardo Tease Their Collaboration Album Again With “Chops On The Blade”

Larry June and Cardo have a very long work relationship for those who are not aware. June's laid-back and smoked-out rap style pairs nicely with Cardo's luxury-filled production choices. The duo have two full-length projects together dating back to 2020 with Cruise USA. Just a year later they were hard at work, pushing to get their follow-up out, Into The Late Night

Now, another one is going to be out sometime this year. On Larry June's Instagram account, he posted the new single with an exciting caption. "Chops on the blade OUT NOW 🍊🌐 "THE NIGHT SHIFT" on the way." Then, when you go to Genius there is a post for the album. So, June and Cardo's album should be out sometime in the next month and a half.

Listen To "Chops On The Blade" From Larry June And Cardo

This single, "Chops on the Blade," follows up their lead track to THE NIGHT SHIFT, "The Good Kind." Both tracks fit June and Cardo's respective styles and they are right at home once again. If you pay close attention to Larry this song title is a nod to his 2022 project Spaceships on the Blade. Spin the track with the video link above.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm dippin' with Venus and Serena

Chocolate, but make more than Christina

Knocked her, served the P a subpoena (Man)

Wildin', sideways in the Bimmer

JCat caught her humpin' on Peter

Maybach, I think I sort of kind of need it (Good job)

