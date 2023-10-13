Gunna, Victor Thompson & Ehis “D” Greatest Drop “This Year (Blessings)” Remix

After a stellar live performance of it for his Los Angeles show, we finally have Gunna in his Afrobeats bag officially in our hands. Moreover, he hopped on the remix of Victor Thompson and Ehis "D" Greatest's "This Year (Blessings)." Not only does the dancehall-adjacent cut contain great vocal harmonies from all artists, but the YSL affiliate holds his own from a melodic and lyrical standpoint, as well. There are many different versions of this song out right now, so make sure to give Thompson and D some love and find your favorite. It might be October, but this track is going to heat up any playlist you slap it on.

In addition to the record coming out on streaming service, the artists also released a music video for it. You can see Victor Thompson and Ehis "D" Greatest around Los Angeles in it, working hard on the song, performing, and rehearsing. In fact, around the halfway mark of the video, you can not only see the Georgia MC rehearsing with Thompson and the band, but bringing him out onto the stage for their performance. As such, it feels like a lot of the song's bubbly energy, reversed and atmospheric synths, and hopeful lyrics really manifested themselves in that moment. That's not where they were created, but it's clear the whole team felt it was important to match these two together.

"This Year (Blessings)" Remix Ft. Gunna: Stream The Music Video

Meanwhile, a lot of Wunna's fans are pretty excited to hear him go in this new direction. Hopefully it's not the last Afrobeats-type track he attacks, and hopefully it isn't the only genre diversion he makes in the near future. It's clear he has the talent for it, and with a lot of commercial success behind Gunna, Victor Thompson, and Ehis "D" Greatest, surely they could go a long way with this. If you haven't heard the "This Year (Blessings)" remix yet, find it on your preferred streaming service and peep standout lines below. Also, keep checking in with HNHH for more news and updates on these wonderful artists.

Quotable Lyrics

And say, "Young GunWunna is the G.O.A.T.," (say, "Young GunWunna is the G.O.A.T.")

Planted me a seed and watched it grow,

Travel overseas, across the globe,

Grinding to survive is all I know, oh

