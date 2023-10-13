Gunna, Victor Thompson & Ehis “D” Greatest Drop “This Year (Blessings)” Remix

Fans already knew this was going to be a soothing jam, and it’s great to finally have the new direction for Wunna in our hands.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Gunna, Victor Thompson & Ehis “D” Greatest Drop “This Year (Blessings)” Remixblur mask

After a stellar live performance of it for his Los Angeles show, we finally have Gunna in his Afrobeats bag officially in our hands. Moreover, he hopped on the remix of Victor Thompson and Ehis "D" Greatest's "This Year (Blessings)." Not only does the dancehall-adjacent cut contain great vocal harmonies from all artists, but the YSL affiliate holds his own from a melodic and lyrical standpoint, as well. There are many different versions of this song out right now, so make sure to give Thompson and D some love and find your favorite. It might be October, but this track is going to heat up any playlist you slap it on.

In addition to the record coming out on streaming service, the artists also released a music video for it. You can see Victor Thompson and Ehis "D" Greatest around Los Angeles in it, working hard on the song, performing, and rehearsing. In fact, around the halfway mark of the video, you can not only see the Georgia MC rehearsing with Thompson and the band, but bringing him out onto the stage for their performance. As such, it feels like a lot of the song's bubbly energy, reversed and atmospheric synths, and hopeful lyrics really manifested themselves in that moment. That's not where they were created, but it's clear the whole team felt it was important to match these two together.

Read More: The 10 Best Moments From Gunna’s “A Gift & A Curse” LA Show

"This Year (Blessings)" Remix Ft. Gunna: Stream The Music Video

Meanwhile, a lot of Wunna's fans are pretty excited to hear him go in this new direction. Hopefully it's not the last Afrobeats-type track he attacks, and hopefully it isn't the only genre diversion he makes in the near future. It's clear he has the talent for it, and with a lot of commercial success behind Gunna, Victor Thompson, and Ehis "D" Greatest, surely they could go a long way with this. If you haven't heard the "This Year (Blessings)" remix yet, find it on your preferred streaming service and peep standout lines below. Also, keep checking in with HNHH for more news and updates on these wonderful artists.

Quotable Lyrics
And say, "Young GunWunna is the G.O.A.T.," (say, "Young GunWunna is the G.O.A.T.")
Planted me a seed and watched it grow,
Travel overseas, across the globe,
Grinding to survive is all I know, oh

Read More: Gunna’s “fukumean” Goes Platinum

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.