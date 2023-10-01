Gunna’s Afrobeats Performance Has Fans In Love: Twitter Reacts

Gunna's comeback this year has been a wild ride to witness, as it seems the narrative has shifted considerably. There's still a lot of conversation around his alleged "snitching" in the YSL RICO case, but no one can longer deny that his career hasn't suffered one bit from it. Moreover, the College Park rapper recently performed at two massive shows, one in New York and another in Los Angeles, the latter of which took place on Thursday (September 28). A big part of this renaissance now was revealed at this show, as he brought out Afrobeats artist Victor Thompson for the concert. They performed his hit "This Year" together, and that's when Wunna unveiled his secret weapon.

Turns out that he's remixing "This Year," and he gave fans a preview of what to expect from it soon. All in all, reactions to Gunna's performance online were overwhelmingly positive, with many praising the vocal efforts and chemistry between these artists. Still, it doesn't mean that he completely switched lanes, as his auto-tuned tone and croon remains unmistakeable. The 30-year-old will likely continue to shape his career out from here, as this feels like a second wind.

Gunna Stuns Fans With Exploration Of Afrobeats

Of course, it's not like he completely fell off before this, as he remained a popular and acclaimed MC in the scene. However, with the Drip Season icon's attachment to the YSL trial behind him, he had a lot of allegations and attitudes to combat. That case is still ongoing, and looks no closer to its resolution than it was in December when he took a plea deal. Regardless, Gunna's also done his part to shout out Young Thug and continue to advocate for his collective despite his separation.

Twitter Reactions To The Upcoming "This Year" Remix

Meanwhile, his new album a Gift & a Curse is still spinning, but some fans thought it was too musically one-noted. Now that we know he can reach into his Afrobeats bag, this could mark the beginning of a more versatile phase of his career. No matter what direction it goes in, we'll be here to witness it. For more news and the latest updates on Gunna, log back into HNHH.

