Gunna’s Afrobeats Performance Has Fans In Love: Twitter Reacts

It looks like Wunna will remix Victor Thompson’s “This Year,” and fans are going wild over how well he rides the production.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Gunna’s Afrobeats Performance Has Fans In Love: Twitter Reacts

Gunna's comeback this year has been a wild ride to witness, as it seems the narrative has shifted considerably. There's still a lot of conversation around his alleged "snitching" in the YSL RICO case, but no one can longer deny that his career hasn't suffered one bit from it. Moreover, the College Park rapper recently performed at two massive shows, one in New York and another in Los Angeles, the latter of which took place on Thursday (September 28). A big part of this renaissance now was revealed at this show, as he brought out Afrobeats artist Victor Thompson for the concert. They performed his hit "This Year" together, and that's when Wunna unveiled his secret weapon.

Turns out that he's remixing "This Year," and he gave fans a preview of what to expect from it soon. All in all, reactions to Gunna's performance online were overwhelmingly positive, with many praising the vocal efforts and chemistry between these artists. Still, it doesn't mean that he completely switched lanes, as his auto-tuned tone and croon remains unmistakeable. The 30-year-old will likely continue to shape his career out from here, as this feels like a second wind.

Read More: The 10 Best Moments From Gunna’s “A Gift & A Curse” LA Show

Gunna Stuns Fans With Exploration Of Afrobeats

Of course, it's not like he completely fell off before this, as he remained a popular and acclaimed MC in the scene. However, with the Drip Season icon's attachment to the YSL trial behind him, he had a lot of allegations and attitudes to combat. That case is still ongoing, and looks no closer to its resolution than it was in December when he took a plea deal. Regardless, Gunna's also done his part to shout out Young Thug and continue to advocate for his collective despite his separation.

Twitter Reactions To The Upcoming "This Year" Remix

Meanwhile, his new album a Gift & a Curse is still spinning, but some fans thought it was too musically one-noted. Now that we know he can reach into his Afrobeats bag, this could mark the beginning of a more versatile phase of his career. No matter what direction it goes in, we'll be here to witness it. For more news and the latest updates on Gunna, log back into HNHH.

Read More: Gunna Net Worth 2023: How Much Is The Rapper Worth?

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.